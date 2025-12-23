Technology News
Xiaomi 17 Ultra to Launch With Upgraded Leica Camera System Featuring Continuous Optical Zoom

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is scheduled to launch in China on December 25.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 December 2025 11:02 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 Ultra will feature a Leica-backed rear camera system

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra will use a Leica 1-inch main camera with LOFIC HDR
  • Xiaomi will add a 200-megapixel true optical zoom telephoto lens
  • Telephoto supports 75mm to 100mm optical output without cropping
Xiaomi 17 Ultra has surfaced with new camera details ahead of its official debut, as a senior Xiaomi executive shared fresh information. The updates centre on newly developed Leica-backed imaging hardware, including changes aimed at improving low-light photography and true optical zoom performance. Xiaomi has already confirmed that the phone will launch in China on December 25 and revealed its overall design, colours, and slim profile. It will measure 8.29mm in thickness and be sold in black, green and white colourways.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Camera Details Explained

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has shared new details about the camera system of the upcoming Xiaomi 17 Ultra in a series of posts on Weibo, outlining the company's latest imaging hardware and optical zoom approach. The handset will feature a Leica 1-inch Light and Shadow Master main camera built around the new Light and Shadow Hunter 1050L image sensor. 

The sensor uses lateral overflow integration capacitor (LOFIC) ultra-high dynamic range technology, which is said to improve dynamic range at the hardware level. This is expected to enable more accurate preservation of highlights and shadows in high-contrast, low-light scenes while reducing overexposure.

The same LOFIC technology is also expected to improve video recording performance. Dynamic range is improved on a per-frame basis, with exposure adjusted frame by frame, allowing for cleaner high-dynamic-range night-scene video capture.

The executive further reveals that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will include a new Leica-backed 200-megapixel optical zoom telephoto system. The lens is claimed to support continuous optical zoom output across a 75mm to 100mm focal length range. It is claimed to deliver full 200-megapixel images throughout the zoom range without digital cropping, unlike other smartphone cameras with a telephoto lens. The telephoto camera uses a Leica APO-certified mobile lens with a 3G+5P dual floating lens group.

Xiaomi's CEO also added that the telephoto system of the upcoming Xiaomi 17 Ultra follows the same optical design principles as traditional camera zoom lenses and represents a next-generation telephoto solution for smartphones. The setup provides four portrait-oriented focal lengths using optical zoom, enabling greater flexibility for portrait photography.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will launch in China on December 25 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST).

A teaser shows the phone in black and white, with a design similar to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and a large rear camera island carrying Leica branding. Xiaomi has also revealed a Starry Sky Green colour option, which uses ore particles to create a starry effect. This variant features segmented circular volume buttons and a large R-angle 2D flat display. At 8.29mm thick, Xiaomi says it is the company's thinnest Ultra model so far.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Huawei MatePad 11.5 (2026) Launched With 2.5K Display, 10,100mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

