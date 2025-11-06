Technology News
Is the Universe Slowing Down? Astronomers Detect Signs of Fading Dark Energy

Astronomers analysing supernova and DESI data suggest dark energy—the mysterious force accelerating cosmic expansion—may be weakening. If confirmed, this could explain the Hubble tension and imply the universe’s expansion is slowing, reshaping our understanding of its long-term fate.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 November 2025 23:45 IST
Photo Credit: Marilyn Sargent/Berkeley Lab

DESI is a state-of-the-art instrument which maps distant objects to study dark energy.

  • New analysis shows dark energy’s strength may be declining.
  • Corrected supernova data reveal hints of slower cosmic acceleration.
  • Could resolve the “Hubble tension” in cosmology.
For decades, astronomers have believed that the universe's expansion is not only ongoing but accelerating, driven by a mysterious force called dark energy. However, new research suggests this acceleration may be slowing. By correcting for biases in supernova data and combining results from other surveys, scientists are finding stronger hints that dark energy might be weakening over time. This finding could reshape our understanding of the cosmos and its ultimate fate.

Changing Dark Energy: What the Evidence Shows

As per a recent paper by researchers from Yonsei University, recent analyses from the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) give an indication that the dark energy could be evolving. The conventional model of ΛCDM presupposed that dark energy is a cosmological one. But once the type Ia supernovae data had been adjusted to the age of the host galaxy, the indication of continuing acceleration began to fall apart, and the results became more consistent with a model where the strength of the dark energy is declining with time-a cosmic slowdown.

What It Means for the Universe

In case the dark energy is evaporating, the expansion of the universe may eventually slow down instead of accelerating indefinitely. This changing-energy model can also solve the so-called Hubble tension, or the conflict between the various measurements of the rate of the universe's expansion. Though the results are tentative, future observations such as the Nancy Grace Roman Telescope of NASA and the Euclid of the ESA will determine whether the dark energy is actually time-varying or not. There is a possibility that cosmology will be forced to reconsider one of its most fundamental forces, in case it is confirmed.

 

Gadgets 360 Staff
