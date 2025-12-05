Technology News
English Edition

New Telescope Data Deepens the Mystery of How Fast the Universe Is Expanding

New polarization maps from the Atacama Cosmology Telescope align with Planck’s results and confirm the lower early-universe expansion rate.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 December 2025 21:45 IST
New Telescope Data Deepens the Mystery of How Fast the Universe Is Expanding

Photo Credit: Atacama Cosmology Telescope collaboration

(Main) The CMB as seen by ACT with polarization represented by small black arrows

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • ACT’s new CMB maps confirm a lower early-universe expansion rate.
  • New data strengthen the long-standing Hubble tension mystery.
  • Findings challenge completeness of today’s standard cosmology.
Advertisement

New information from the Atacama Cosmology Telescope (ACT) throws a fresh argument into the mix regarding what the actual value of the Hubble constant is-how fast the universe is expanding. One of the main points such precise observations make is that there exists a long-standing difference between the expansion rates derived from the early universe and those obtained for the local one, and this is confirmed by the detailed observations. For those who may not be aware, this difference between these two values is called the Hubble tension and has become even more significant nowadays.

New CMB Map Strengthens the Case

According to the paper, the ACT's final data — encompassing nearly two decades of observations — include high-resolution maps of the Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB) polarisation. These maps complement earlier temperature measurements from the Planck spacecraft, offering a clearer “look” at the universe's primordial light.

According to ACT researchers, comparing these new polarisation maps with the older data is akin to “cleaning your glasses,” revealing subtle features previously obscured. Notably, the Hubble constant derived from ACT's CMB polarisation aligns closely with Planck's results — reinforcing the lower expansion rate tied to the early universe.

Implications: A Crunch for Cosmology

Because the CMB-derived value remains firmly lower than the rate found using nearby supernovae and other distance indicators, the Hubble tension has become more robust — not a measurement fluke. Many alternative cosmological models that tried to reconcile the discrepancy have now been ruled out.

This suggests that the standard cosmological framework, known as the Lambda-CDM model, may be incomplete. Ultimately, the new findings sharpen the mystery and force cosmologists to re-examine some of their basic assumptions.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hubble tension, early universe, dark energy, space, science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Astronomers Spot Galaxies Moving in Sync Across a 50-Million-Light-Year Stretch
Cloudflare Restores Services After Outage That Impacted Several Websites Including BookMyShow, SpaceX, Coinbase

Related Stories

New Telescope Data Deepens the Mystery of How Fast the Universe Is Expanding
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ACT Fibernet Launches New Broadband Plans With Free OTT Subscriptions
  2. OnePlus 15R Surfaces on Benchmarking Site Ahead of India Launch
  3. Cloudflare Is Down Again For the Second Time in Weeks: See Affected Sites
  4. Motorola Edge 70 Will Launch in India Soon via This E-Commerce Platform
  5. Motorola Edge 70 With Pantone's 2026 Colour, Swarovski Crystals Launched
  6. Dhoolpet Police Station Arrives on OTT: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Goes on Sale in India at This Price
  8. Vivo S50 Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  9. Mammootty's Kalamkaval Reportedly Gets an OTT Partner
  10. The Boys Season 5 OTT Release Timeline Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Launches 28 New Starlink Satellites as Falcon 9 Hits Another Milestone
  2. Misaligned Exoplanet Is Challenging How We Think Solar Systems Form
  3. Indian Dance Mudras May Revolutionise Robotic Hand Control, UMBC Study Shows
  4. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Now Streaming Online: Watch Ethan Hunt's Final Quest on This OTT Platform
  5. New Telescope Data Deepens the Mystery of How Fast the Universe Is Expanding
  6. Mammootty's Kalamkaval Reportedly Gets an OTT Partner: When, Where to Watch the Film Online?
  7. Astronomers Spot Galaxies Moving in Sync Across a 50-Million-Light-Year Stretch
  8. The Boys Season 5 OTT Release Timeline Teased: Titled 'Scorched Earth', Know When, Where to Watch Online
  9. OpenAI, Jony Ive Lose Appeal on ‘io’ Brand as Court Upholds Decision
  10. Samsung Leads Market, Xiaomi Climbs to Third Position as India Tablet Shipments Decline 19.7 Percent in Q3 2025: IDC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »