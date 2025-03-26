Technology News
ESA’s Euclid Telescope Releases First Data, Mapping 26 Million Galaxies

Euclid’s first dataset offers a detailed look at 26 million galaxies, including dark matter distribution insights.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 March 2025 22:05 IST
ESA’s Euclid Telescope Releases First Data, Mapping 26 Million Galaxies

Photo Credit: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA

The Euclid Deep Fields (yellow) are shown in an all-sky view, with the Milky Way's plane visible

  • Euclid telescope maps 26 million galaxies in its first dataset
  • 500 new gravitational lens candidates have been identified
  • Deep-field images reveal dark matter distribution across the universe
The European Space Agency's Euclid space telescope has released its first significant dataset, offering a deeper look into the universe's large-scale structure. The mission, focused on investigating dark matter and dark energy, has already produced an extensive catalogue of cosmic observations. Over 26 million galaxies have been mapped within the first week of data collection, including those located more than 10.5 billion light-years away. The findings are expected to provide crucial insights into the expansion of the universe and the nature of its unseen components.

Key Discoveries from the Euclid Mission

As per reports, according to the Euclid Consortium, the first dataset includes detailed deep-field images and surveys. Around 380,000 galaxies have been classified, while 500 new gravitational lens candidates have been identified. These observations are set to be continuously updated over the next six years, allowing scientists to track cosmic evolution with precision.

Insights from Deep-Field Surveys

As reported in the dataset, the Euclid Deep Field North, Fornax, and South regions have been mapped, revealing millions of galaxies. The telescope's observations offer a clearer view of the cosmic web, showing how dark matter is distributed across space. Additionally, large-scale cosmic structures, star clusters, and nearby galaxies have been documented with unprecedented clarity.

Data Volume and Future Prospects

Euclid's first data release contains 35 terabytes of information, with expectations that the dataset will grow to 2 petabytes by next year. The extensive data collection is anticipated to refine understanding of dark matter, dark energy, and galaxy formation. Researchers suggest that these findings will help in constructing a more comprehensive model of the universe's past, present, and future.

Further reading: Euclid Telescope, Dark Matter, Dark Energy, Galaxy Mapping, Space Exploration, Cosmology, Astrophysics
