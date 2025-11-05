Technology News
Silicon Carbide-Based Motor Drive Enables a Smaller, Lighter Electric Aircraft Engine

Silicon carbide inverter enables smaller, lighter, and more efficient hybrid aircraft engines.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 November 2025 13:00 IST
Photo Credit: UA Power Group

Hybrid Cessna 337 tests new silicon carbide-based motor drive for lighter, efficient flight.

Highlights
  • Silicon carbide inverter reduces aircraft motor weight and size
  • Faster-switching transistors improve efficiency and energy use
  • A successful flight proves stability under aviation conditions
A hybrid version of the Cessna 337 recently took to the skies over Southern California with an electric engine using a silicon-carbide-based inverter created by the UA Power Group. The test demonstrated that this next-gen motor drive system can replace older silicon-based electronics, providing a smaller footprint, lighter weight, and improved efficiency. Described in the IEEE Transactions on Power Electronics, the research shows that faster-switching silicon carbide transistors can enable us and other companies to reduce energy loss so much that we lower or eliminate the need for cooling equipment because supporting components—such as capacitors and transformers—can be shrunk, a huge priority for aircraft where every kilogram counts.

Silicon Carbide Inverter Boosts Hybrid Aircraft Efficiency, Reduces Weight, and Frees Cabin Space

According to the published report, the UA Power Group designed a silicon carbide-based inverter that converts battery power into the alternating current needed for the electric motor. Conventional silicon transistors lose energy as heat when switching on and off, but the silicon carbide switches on and off up to 1,000 times faster and can eliminate 90 per cent of that wasted energy, which in jet aircraft raises efficiency while reducing weight. Its lighter system saves energy also during takeoff and flight mode, while the small size of the system releases space in the cabin, thus improving passengers' well-being.

Researchers noted that aircraft pose unique challenges for electric systems, from vibration and landing shocks to electrostatic issues at high altitudes. The successful flight proved that the UA Power Group overcame these issues, achieving a stable and reliable motor drive suitable for aviation applications.

The team pointed to wider applications of their work. Efficient, lightweight inverters may boost hybrid and electric aircraft adoption, while students gain practical engineering experience for aerospace and electronics careers.

 

Further reading: silicon carbide, hybrid aircraft, electric motor, aviation technology, UA Power Group, IEEE research
