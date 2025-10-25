Technology News
English Edition
  Nothing Phone 3a Lite Reported to Launch in Early November: Expected Price, Specifications

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Reported to Launch in Early November: Expected Price, Specifications

The upcoming Nothing Phone 3a Lite is reported to launch in early November.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 October 2025 12:13 IST
Nothing Phone 3a Lite Reported to Launch in Early November: Expected Price, Specifications

The smartphone is reported to be available in two colour options: black and white.

Highlights
  • Nothing is might to launch the Lite version in early November
  • The price of the upcoming smartphone has been leaked online
  • The smartphone is reported to be available in two colour options
Nothing is reportedly planning to launch a new smartphone globally in the near future. The company is reported to launch the Nothing Phone 3a Lite smartphone for the global market, including India. The handset was earlier spotted on a Geekbench listing, revealing some key details. And now, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite price and launch date have been leaked online. As per the latest report, the handset might be available in two colour options. Moreover, the smartphone might feature a single variant.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Price, Launch Timeline Leaked Online

As per a report by the French publication Dealabs, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite is reported to launch in early November in Europe. The report further mentions that the smartphone might go on sale in Europe on November 04, 2025. Apart from this, the report further mentions that the handset might come with a starting price of EUR 249.99 in France.

Interestingly, the report also reveals that the handset might be priced even lower at EUR 239.99 in some European countries. Moreover, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite is reported to be available in a single configuration of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset might be available in two colour options: Black and White.

That said, there is no information available about the exact launch date of the upcoming Nothing Phone 3a Lite smartphone, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Specifications (Rumoured)

As per a recent Geekbench listing, the smartphone features a model number A001T. The listing further reveals that the handset will be powered by an octa-core processor, which is believed to be none other than MediaTek Dimensity 7300. The chipset will be paired with the Mali-G615 MC2 GPU.

The Geekbench listing further reveals that the handset will come with 8GB of RAM and run on the Android 15 operating system. Moreover, the listing also revealed the scores of the upcoming smartphone. The Nothing Phone 3a Lite reportedly scored 1,003 points in the single-core test and 2,925 points in the multi-core test. Moreover, the GPU performance of the upcoming handset also leaked online. As per the listing, the phone reportedly managed to score 2,467 points in the OpenCL benchmark.

Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360.
