WhatsApp was down for some users in India for just over an hour on Monday. Gadgets 360 staff members checked, and we found that we were unable to log in to a new device due to persistent errors. Gadgets360 staff members were also shown an error message that is displayed when a user attempts to link a new device to their primary device. Users also took to a popular downtime tracking website to report that the service was temporarily inaccessible.

WhatsApp's error message that repeatedly came when we tried logging into a new device

At around 2pm on Monday, we noticed that we were unable to set up a new linked device, and a pop-up message repeatedly stated, "Can't link new devices at this time. Try again later." Users were also unable to access the service, according to reports on downtime tracking website Downdetector.

Between 1pm and 2:15pm, over 430 users reported issues with accessing WhatsApp on their devices. However, the number of reports appears to have dropped after 2pm, which indicates that access to the service might have been restored.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Downdetector

WhatsApp has yet to issue any clarification related to the downtime on Monday. It's currently unclear whether the brief outage impacted access to the mobile apps, or whether it also affected devices that were already linked (including WhatsApp Web).

Last week, WhatsApp patched a zero-click vulnerability that impacted its apps on iOS and macOS. The security flaw could be used to carry out targeted attacks on individuals, and users who have not received an automatic update on their iPhone or Mac computer should check for the latest available version and install it right away.