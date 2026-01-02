The Poco M8 5G is all set to be launched in India soon as the successor to the Poco M7 5G. It is expected to be the first model in the latest M-series lineup and could be joined by a Pro model. In recent weeks, the Xiaomi subsidiary has been revealing details about the handset ahead of its anticipated debut. It is confirmed to sport a 6.77-inch 3D curved display and feature the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset under the hood.

We have curated all of the information about the upcoming handset, based on leaks from credible sources and official teasers. Here is everything we know about the Poco M8 5G ahead of its India launch.

Poco M8 5G India Launch Details

The Poco M8 5G will be launched in India on January 8 at 12pm IST. The Xiaomi subsidiary has yet to announce whether it will be introduced via a live event or have a soft launch. In case of the former, you might be able to catch the Poco M8 5G launch's livestream on its social media handles and the official YouTube channel.

We will keep you updated with our coverage of the Poco M8 5G, with just a week remaining for its debut.

Poco M8 5G Price in India and Availability (Expected)

Pricing details for the Poco M8 5G are still under wraps. A recent listing of the upcoming handset on a Russian retailer's website suggests it may be priced at RUB 26,817 (roughly Rs. 30,400) for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant, while the 512GB storage model could cost RUB 31,167 (roughly Rs. 35,200).

However, it is expected to be available in India at a lower price. For context, the Poco M7 5G price in India begins at Rs. 9,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option. The Xiaomi subsidiary has confirmed that it will be sold in India via Flipkart, following its January 8 debut.

Poco M8 5G Features and Specifications

The Poco M8 5G is teased to offer several upgrades over the current M7 5G model. Here is everything we know about the upcoming Poco handset based on official teasers, as well as leaks and rumours.

Design

The Poco M8 5G will measure 7.35mm in thickness, the company has confirmed. The handset will weigh about 178g. It is claimed to be the “slimmest and lightest” smartphone in its segment. As per the official teaser, the phone could feature a curved frame. The rear panel could be textured, featuring a slightly protruding camera module.

It features a centrally aligned squircle-shaped camera module housing two camera sensors and an LED flash. The Poco M8 5G is teased to feature a power button and volume controls on the right side of the frame. It is also said to come with an IP66 rating for ingress protection, along with the SGS MIL-STD-810 certification.

Display

As per Xiaomi, the Poco M8 5G will sport a 6.77-inch (2,392 x 1,080 pixels) 3D curved display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits peak brightness. It is said to have 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and support for Wet Touch 2.0 technology.

Performance and Software

The upcoming M-series handset is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. It is teased to have an AnTuTu benchmark score of more than 8,25,000 points, which is claimed to be 83 percent higher than the Poco M7 5G. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC will be complemented by up to 16GB of RAM, which includes 8GB of virtual RAM.

The company said that the upcoming handset will run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2 out of the box. As per the brand, it is promised to receive four years of Android updates and six years of security patches. The Poco M8 5G will soon receive an update to Android 16-based HyperOS 3, too, after launch.

Cameras

For optics, the upcoming Poco M8 5G has been teased to get a 50-megapixel AI-powered primary camera, as part of a dual rear camera setup. Teaser images confirm that its squircle-shaped camera module will house two camera sensors and an LED flash.

Per reports, the phone could also sport an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery

The Xiaomi subsidiary has yet to announce battery details of the Poco M8 5G. Per reports, it could pack a 6,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.