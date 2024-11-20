El Ojo, a peculiar floating island located in the Paraná Delta of Buenos Aires Province, Argentina, has captivated attention due to its perfect circular shape and unusual movement. Measuring 387 feet (118 metres) in diameter, the island drifts gently within an equally circular lake, creating an otherworldly and striking sight. Its distinctiveness lies not only in its geometry but also in its eerie rotation, which causes it to grind slowly against the edges of the lake.

How the Formation Occurred

While its existence was known to the region's inhabitants, the island gained broader attention after its discovery by the public in 2016 during research for a documentary. Since then, El Ojo has become a subject of mystery and speculation, with some locals associating it with ancient deities or even unidentified flying objects (UFO) activity.

The origin of El Ojo remains a matter of speculation. Scientists believe the island and its lake formed through a combination of erosion and water currents. Over time, the rotation caused by circular water flow has gradually shaped the island and the lake into their near-perfect forms. This natural process resembles similar phenomena observed elsewhere, such as the ice disks in Maine's Presumpscot River. However, the exact timeline of its creation is unclear, with satellite imagery first capturing the island nearly 20 years ago.

Cultural Beliefs and Theories

Sergio Neuspiller, an Argentinian filmmaker and director, brought wider attention to El Ojo during his documentary research. He described its clear waters—an anomaly in the usually muddy delta—and its almost unreal symmetry in an interview given to El Observador. While some local communities revere the site, attributing it to divine or supernatural forces, others suspect the presence of a hidden Nazi base or UFO activity. These claims remain unsubstantiated.

El Ojo continues to intrigue scientists and storytellers alike. Despite its scientific explanation, its geometric precision and mystique ensure that it remains a focal point of fascination within the Paraná Delta. Researchers and enthusiasts continue to study and debate its origins, blending science with cultural lore in their attempts to understand its place in the region.