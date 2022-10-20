Technology News
loading

Elon Musk's SpaceX to Commission Two ESA Launches to Fill Gap Left by Russia

ESA is still looking for alternatives for two further missions that had been in the Soyuz launch pipeline.

By Reuters |  Updated: 20 October 2022 23:09 IST
Elon Musk's SpaceX to Commission Two ESA Launches to Fill Gap Left by Russia

Photo Credit: Unsplash/SpaceX

ESA had previously said Ariane 6 could slip into 2023 from 2022

Highlights
  • SpaceX launches will take place in 2023 and 2024 respectively
  • The launches include the Euclid space telescope and the Hera probe
  • ESA said it planned to launch 3 Ariane 5 rockets in second half of 2023

Europe will commission two rocket launches from Elon Musk's SpaceX after the Ukraine conflict barred access to Russia's Soyuz, the European Space Agency (ESA) confirmed on Thursday.

The launches include the Euclid space telescope and the Hera probe, a follow-up mission to NASA's DART spacecraft which last month succeeded in altering the path of a moonlet in the first test of a future planetary defence system. 

"The member states have decided that Euclid and Hera are proposed to be launched on Falcon 9," ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher told reporters after a meeting of the 22-nation agency's ministerial council.

The launches will take place in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Reuters reported in August that ESA had begun preliminary technical discussions with SpaceX that could lead tothe temporary use of its launchers after the Ukraine conflictblocked Western access to Russia's Soyuz rockets.

Industry sources had said up to two launches could be affected by the switch from Soyuz to SpaceX.

A third payload which had been due to ride on Soyuz — the Earth Cloud Aerosol and Radiation Explorer, or EarthCARE — will now be launched on Europe's Vega C instead, Aschbacher said.

Built by Airbus on behalf of the European and Japanese space agencies, the EarthCARE satellite will be launched in early 2024 to fill a gap in the scientific modelling of climate change.

ESA is still looking for alternatives for two further missions that had been in the Soyuz launch pipeline.

Aschbacher made the announcement a day after ESA revealed a new fourth-quarter 2023 target for the first launch of Ariane 6, its latest launch vehicle, marking a delay of about six months. 

ESA had previously said Ariane 6 could slip into 2023 from 2022 without giving a more precise window, but it was widely understood to be aiming for early next year.

Originally due to make its first launch in 2020, the twin-variant Ariane 6 was developed to counter lower-cost competition from SpaceX and preserve Europe's independent access to space.

Europe has until now depended on the Italian Vega for small payloads, Russia's Soyuz for medium ones and the near-retirement Ariane 5 for heavy missions. 

ESA said on Wednesday it planned to launch the three remaining Ariane 5 rockets in the first half of next year.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ESA, SpaceX, NASA, Russia, Soyuz
Amazon Faces UK Lawsuit Over Allegations for Abusing Online Marketplace Position
Facebook Parent Meta's Oversight Board Can Now Apply Warning Screens to Moderate Content

Related Stories

Elon Musk's SpaceX to Commission Two ESA Launches to Fill Gap Left by Russia
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. TikTok Not Liable for Death of Girl in 'Blackout Challenge', US Court Says
  3. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  4. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  5. Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  6. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  7. Apple Will Equip iPhone Models With USB Type-C Ports, Apple Executive Says
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  3. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  4. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  5. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  6. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  7. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  8. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  9. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  10. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.