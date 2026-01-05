Technology News
English Edition

CES 2026: Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon X2 Plus Chipset for Copilot+ PCs

The Snapdragon X2 Plus SoC arrives four months after the launch of the Snapdragon X2 Elite chipset.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 January 2026 22:30 IST
CES 2026: Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon X2 Plus Chipset for Copilot+ PCs

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

The Snapdragon X2 Plus chipset is aimed at Copilot+ PCs

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Snapdragon X2 Plus is likely powered by an Oryon CPU
  • It offers 80 TOPS of NPU performance for AI workloads
  • The AI PC platform is available in 6-core and 10-core variants
Advertisement

Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon X2 Plus chipset for Copilot+ PCs on Monday, right before the start of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. The newest entrant in the Snapdragon X series processors for artificial intelligence (AI)-powered PCs comes with several upgrades in performance and power efficiency, and joins the X2 Elite system-on-chipset (SoC), which was launched in September 2025. The company said the chipset is designed for Windows laptops and 2-in-1 PCs that fall under Microsoft's Copilot+ PC category, which requires a minimum threshold of neural processing unit (NPU) performance for local AI inference.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Plus Platform Unveiled

In a press briefing, the San Diego-based chipmaker stated that the Snapdragon X2 Plus chip will feature Qualcomm's third-generation Oryon CPU, paired with an NPU with up to 80 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of performance to handle complex AI tasks on the device. The first wave of consumer hardware using the chip is expected to arrive in early 2026.

The Oryon architecture has been a mainstay since the company's first PC platform, Snapdragon X Elite, which was launched in 2024. Now, its third-generation architecture in the X2 Plus chip gets a custom-designed Arm-compatible core system that is tuned for low-power, sustained performance, rather than short burst workloads. The company did not reveal the core arrangement, clock speeds, or the cache sizes at the time of writing this.

AI performance gets the biggest upgrade when compared to the predecessor. The Snapdragon X Plus SoC offered 45 TOPS of performance, but X2 Plus takes it to 80 TOPS with a dedicated NPU. This capability essentially highlights the amount of complex AI tasks that can be completed locally on-device, without having to rely on server-based compute.

Qualcomm also claimed that the 10-core variant of the chipset gets 35 percent higher single-core CPU performance, 17 percent higher multi-core CPU performance, 29 percent more GPU performance, and 78 percent increased NPU performance when compared to 2024's X Plus platform. Without going into specifics, the tech giant also claimed that the Snapdragon X2 Plus offers multi-day battery life and advanced security.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Qualcomm, Snapdragon X2 Plus, Copilot Plus PCs, CES 2026
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More

Related Stories

CES 2026: Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon X2 Plus Chipset for Copilot+ PCs
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Headphone Pro, Watch 3 Pro to Launch in India in These Colourways
  2. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Set for OTT Release This January 2026
  3. Oppo A6 Pro 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Be Launched With These Colour Options
  5. Poco M8 5G Colourways, Battery Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  6. How to Watch Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's CES 2026 Keynote Session on AI
  7. OnePlus Nord 6 Charging Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked
  8. iQOO 15 Ultra Set for China Launch Before Spring Festival in February
  9. Redmi Turbo 5 Max to Launch in China Soon; Price Range Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. The Next Space Frontier May Be Just 100 km Above Earth, Not the Moon or Mars
  2. CES 2026: Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon X2 Plus Chipset for Copilot+ PCs
  3. SpaceX Launches 29 Starlink Satellites on Falcon 9 in Early-Morning Florida Liftoff
  4. Astronomers Successfully Weigh a Starless ‘Rogue Planet’ Drifting Through the Milky Way
  5. New Study Explores How LIGO-Style Lasers Could Test Quantum Gravity
  6. Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Qualcomm Unveils Robotics-Focused Dragonwing IQ10 Series SoC, Expands IoT Portfolio Ahead of CES 2026
  8. Samsung to Double Galaxy AI Mobile Devices to 800 Million Units This Year
  9. Poco M8 5G Colourways, Battery Details Revealed Ahead of January 8 Launch in India
  10. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Set for OTT Release This January 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »