The iQOO 15 Ultra will be launched in China soon, the company confirmed via social media on Monday. The handset was recently rumoured to arrive as a new model that sits above the iQOO 15 in the flagship lineup. iQOO has teased that its upcoming phone will be an “ultra-performance” device. While its features and specifications are yet to be unveiled by the Vivo sub-brand, it has been tipped to offer several gaming-centric features.

iQOO 15 Ultra China Launch Timeline

In a Weibo post, iQOO announced that its next smartphone will be launched in China before the Spring Festival. It is confirmed to debut with the iQOO 15 Ultra moniker, which indicates that it will be part of the Vivo sub-brand's flagship lineup.

The Spring Festival, also known as the Chinese New Year, is an annual 15-day festival in the country that begins on February 17, 2026. Thus, the iQOO 15 Ultra could be introduced in the country before February 17.

This timeline confirms a previous leak by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), which hinted towards pre-Spring Festival as the most likely launch timeline of the upcoming flagship.

iQOO 15 Ultra Features, Specifications (Expected)

Per previous reports, the iQOO 15 Ultra could sport a 6.85-inch 2K LTPO OLED screen, likely sourced from Samsung, along with a 165Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by the SMM8850 chipset, which is the codename for Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The current flagship iQOO 15 is also powered by the same mobile chipset.

Leaks suggest that the iQOO 15 Ultra will offer several gaming-centric features. To begin with, it is expected to feature an upgraded active heat dissipation system, which includes a cooling fan. It is also tipped to come with shoulder triggers for a more immersive gaming experience.

iQOO was previously reported to be testing a new periscope telephoto lens for the Ultra model. It is believed to be a 50-megapixel sensor with a 0.8 micrometre pixel size and 1/1.95-inch sensor size.

Apart from this, the iQOO 15 Ultra is also slated to come with wireless charging and IP68 dust and water resistance. We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the iQOO 15 Ultra next month.

