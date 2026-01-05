Poco M8 5G is scheduled to launch in India later this week. A dedicated microsite for the upcoming handset was recently made live to tease its specifications and features. Now, the same has been updated to reveal more details about the Poco M8 5G, including its colour options, battery capacity, charging speed, and a few camera features. It will be available for purchase in India via an e-commerce platform and the company's website in three colourways. It will sport a 6.77-inch display, which will offer up to 120Hz of refresh rate. Moreover, a Snapdragon 6 series chip will power the handset.

Poco M8 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

The Xiaomi sub-brand has updated the dedicated microsite on Flipkart for the upcoming Poco M8 5G smartphone, revealing additional details about the handset, which will be offered in Carbon Black, Glacial Blue, and Frost Silver colourways. It will feature a dual speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and 300 percent volume boost support for improved outdoor listening.

Poco's M8 5G is confirmed to be equipped with a 5,520mAh silicon carbon battery with 45W wired fast charging and 18W reverse charging support. The tech firm claims that the handset will provide up to 1.6 days of battery backup on “moderate use”, more than 25 hours of scrolling on Instagram, over 19 hours of video playback on YouTube, more than nine hours of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) gaming, and over 10 hours of Google Maps navigation.

We already knew that the Poco M8 5G will feature a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. Now, the company has also revealed that the smartphone will carry a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It will be capable of recording up to 4K resolution videos, and will support 2x in-sensor zoom and Live Photo. The primary camera on the back will feature with an f/1.8 aperture. The phone is teased to ship with AI Magic Eraser Pro, AI Sky Replacement, and AI Reflection Removal camera features, too.

The Xiaomi sub-brand recently confirmed that the Poco M8 5G will launch in India on January 8 at 12pm local time. Soon after its debut, the handset will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the Xiaomi India online store.

The Poco M8 5G is also confirmed to sport a 6.77-inch 3D Curved Display, delivering up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness, up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 1,080x2,392 pixel resolution.

Additionally, the Poco M8 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. It will ship in India with Xiaomi's HyperOS 2.0, which is based on Android 15. The tech firm has promised that the upcoming phone will be eligible for receiving four years of Android upgrades and six years of security updates. It will be IP66-rated for dust and water resistance, too.

