Samsung hasn't revealed any plans to launch its next generation of flagship smartphones, but the purported Galaxy S26 series is expected to arrive in global markets soon. A new Galaxy S series device, believed to be the Samsung Galaxy S26+, has appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at an imminent India launch. Earlier rumours suggested Samsung might replace the Plus variant with a new Galaxy S26 Edge model this year. However, following the poor sales performance of the Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung reportedly scrapped those plans. Instead, the company is expected to stick with the familiar trio comprising the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S26+ Gets BIS Certification

An unannounced Samsung smartphone with model number SM-S947B/DS is now listed on the BIS website (via @ZionsAnvin), indicating that it could be the Samsung Galaxy S26+. The letter 'B' in the model number indicates it's an international variant, while 'DS' suggests dual-SIM support.

The model number SM-S947 was previously linked to the rumoured Galaxy S26 Edge, as the Galaxy S25 Edge carried the model number SM-S937. While it might seem like this phone is the Galaxy S26 Edge, which has reportedly been cancelled, tipster Erencan Yilmaz (@erenylmaz075) explains that the SM-S947 is actually linked to the Samsung Galaxy S26+

The leaker says that the Galaxy S26+ was developed with the same model number as the Galaxy S26 Edge, and that the company's slim smartphone is still not expected to launch this year, unless new IMEI numbers are introduced under the Galaxy S26 Edge moniker.

Samsung was previously said to be planning to launch the Galaxy S26 Edge, while the Galaxy S26+ variant was expected to be discontinued. However, following the lower-than-expected sales, Samsung reportedly decided to discontinue the Edge model instead.

The purported Samsung Galaxy S26+ is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch QHD screen with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is said to be available in a 12GB RAM option with 256GB and 512GB storage options. It could pack a triple rear camera unit featuring a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It is said to feature a 12-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Galaxy S26+ is tipped to house a 4,900mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It is said to come with either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or the Exynos 2600 chip.