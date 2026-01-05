Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • CMF Headphone Pro, CMF Watch 3 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Colourways Teased

CMF Headphone Pro, CMF Watch 3 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Colourways Teased

CMF says it will reveal more details about the Indian variant of the CMF Headphone Pro, CMF Watch 3 Pro in the coming days. 

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 January 2026 17:03 IST
CMF Headphone Pro, CMF Watch 3 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Colourways Teased

Photo Credit: CMF

CMF will share details about the launch timeline soon

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • CMF Headphones Pro is the brand's first over-the-ear wireless headphones
  • The CMF Headphones Pro was unveiled in some markets in September 2025
  • The CMF Watch 3 Pro was introduced in a few regions in July 2025
Advertisement

CMF Headphone Pro and CMF Watch 3 Pro are confirmed to launch in India soon. The company has yet to announce the exact launch date. Both wearables are available for purchase in select global markets, where they were introduced last year. The Indian variants are expected to retain most key features and design elements of the products, although some minor details may vary by region. Notably, the CMF Headphones Pro arrived as the brand's first-ever wireless over-the-ear headphones.

CMF Headphone Pro, Watch 3 Pro to Launch in India in These Colourways

The CMF Headphone Pro, which was introduced in select global markets in September 2025, has been teased in light green, light grey/ white, as well as black and orange variants. Meanwhile, the CMF Watch 3 Pro, which was unveiled in some regions in July 2025, has also been teased in similar colour options.

In Italy and in Japan, the CMF Watch 3 Pro launched at EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 10,000) and JPY 13,800 (roughly Rs. 8,100), respectively, and is offered in Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange shades.

On the other hand, the CMF Headphone Pro costs $99 (roughly Rs. 8,000), EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 10,000) and GBP 79 (roughly Rs. 9,420) in the US, Europe and the UK, respectively. The headset comes in Dark Grey, Light Green, and Light Grey finishes.

The company says that it will share more details about the launch timelines, pricing, and availability of these devices in India soon. The Indian version is expected to retain all the key specifications and features of the existing global counterparts.

The CMF Watch 3 Pro features a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display with 466x466 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and up to 670 nits brightness. It supports over 120 watch faces, health tracking for heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen, stress, and menstrual cycles, along with Bluetooth calling, GPS, gesture controls, and ChatGPT access. Powered by a 350mAh battery, it is claimed to offer up to 13 days of typical use and comes with an IP68-rated metal body and silicone strap.

The CMF Headphone Pro is an over-ear wireless headphone with active noise cancellation, offering up to 40dB noise reduction with adjustable levels. It features swappable ear cushions, a roller dial, an energy slider, and a custom button, all configurable through the Nothing X app. The headphones use 40mm drivers with LDAC and Hi-Res audio support and are said to deliver up to 100 hours of playback, or 50 hours with ANC enabled, along with fast USB Type-C charging.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: CMF Headphone Pro, CMF Watch 3 Pro, CMF Headphone Pro India Launch, CMF Watch 3 Pro India Launch, CMF by Nothing, CMF, Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Chip Launch Date Announced; May Feature Mali-G720 GPU
Samsung Galaxy S26+ India Launch Appears Imminent as Smartphone Lands on BIS Database

Related Stories

CMF Headphone Pro, CMF Watch 3 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Colourways Teased
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A6 Pro 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Be Launched With These Colour Options
  3. CMF Headphone Pro, Watch 3 Pro to Launch in India in These Colourways
  4. Poco M8 5G Colourways, Battery Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  5. iQOO 15 Ultra Set for China Launch Before Spring Festival in February
  6. MediaTek's Dimensity 8500 Chip Will Launch on This Date
  7. Samsung Has Reportedly Revised the Prices of These Galaxy Smartphones
  8. Samsung to Double AI Mobile Devices to 800 Million Units in 2026
  9. How to Watch Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's CES 2026 Keynote Session on AI
  10. OnePlus Nord 6 Charging Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung to Double Galaxy AI Mobile Devices to 800 Million Units This Year
  2. Poco M8 5G Colourways, Battery Details Revealed Ahead of January 8 Launch in India
  3. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Set for OTT Release This January 2026
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26+ India Launch Appears Imminent as Smartphone Lands on BIS Database
  5. CMF Headphone Pro, CMF Watch 3 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Colourways Teased
  6. MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Chip Launch Date Announced; May Feature Mali-G720 GPU
  7. Constable Kanakam Season 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch This Telugu Mystery Thriller Series
  8. Salute Now Streaming on Sony LIV: Know Everything about Plot, Cast, and More
  9. Chikoo Ya Bunty: Raja Beta Kaun Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  10. CES 2026: When, Where to Watch Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s Keynote on What’s Next on AI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »