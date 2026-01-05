CMF Headphone Pro and CMF Watch 3 Pro are confirmed to launch in India soon. The company has yet to announce the exact launch date. Both wearables are available for purchase in select global markets, where they were introduced last year. The Indian variants are expected to retain most key features and design elements of the products, although some minor details may vary by region. Notably, the CMF Headphones Pro arrived as the brand's first-ever wireless over-the-ear headphones.

CMF Headphone Pro, Watch 3 Pro to Launch in India in These Colourways

The CMF Headphone Pro, which was introduced in select global markets in September 2025, has been teased in light green, light grey/ white, as well as black and orange variants. Meanwhile, the CMF Watch 3 Pro, which was unveiled in some regions in July 2025, has also been teased in similar colour options.

In Italy and in Japan, the CMF Watch 3 Pro launched at EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 10,000) and JPY 13,800 (roughly Rs. 8,100), respectively, and is offered in Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange shades.

On the other hand, the CMF Headphone Pro costs $99 (roughly Rs. 8,000), EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 10,000) and GBP 79 (roughly Rs. 9,420) in the US, Europe and the UK, respectively. The headset comes in Dark Grey, Light Green, and Light Grey finishes.

The company says that it will share more details about the launch timelines, pricing, and availability of these devices in India soon. The Indian version is expected to retain all the key specifications and features of the existing global counterparts.

The CMF Watch 3 Pro features a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display with 466x466 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and up to 670 nits brightness. It supports over 120 watch faces, health tracking for heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen, stress, and menstrual cycles, along with Bluetooth calling, GPS, gesture controls, and ChatGPT access. Powered by a 350mAh battery, it is claimed to offer up to 13 days of typical use and comes with an IP68-rated metal body and silicone strap.

The CMF Headphone Pro is an over-ear wireless headphone with active noise cancellation, offering up to 40dB noise reduction with adjustable levels. It features swappable ear cushions, a roller dial, an energy slider, and a custom button, all configurable through the Nothing X app. The headphones use 40mm drivers with LDAC and Hi-Res audio support and are said to deliver up to 100 hours of playback, or 50 hours with ANC enabled, along with fast USB Type-C charging.