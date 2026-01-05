Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Qualcomm Unveils Robotics Focused Dragonwing IQ10 Series SoC, Expands IoT Portfolio Ahead of CES 2026

Qualcomm Unveils Robotics-Focused Dragonwing IQ10 Series SoC, Expands IoT Portfolio Ahead of CES 2026

Qualcomm’s new Dragonwing IQ10 series processors are designed for humanoids, AMRs, and industrial robotics.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 January 2026 19:30 IST
Qualcomm Unveils Robotics-Focused Dragonwing IQ10 Series SoC, Expands IoT Portfolio Ahead of CES 2026

Photo Credit: Reuters

Qualcomm also unveiled new Dragonwing Q-8750 and Q-7790 processors for IoT workloads

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Dragonwing IQ10 series chipsets are powered by Oryon 18-core CPUs
  • The chipset supports up to 20 concurrent cameras
  • The Snapdragon Digital Chassis is being used by 400 million+ vehicles
Advertisement

Qualcomm made several new announcements across its automotive, Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics operations, ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. The San Diego-based chipmaker introduced multiple new processors across the IoT and robotics space, and also shared an update on the adoption of its Snapdragon Digital Chassis solution. Among them, the biggest highlight was the unveiling of the new Dragonwing IQ10 series chipsets for robotics applications, which can power a wide range of robots and handle artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

Qualcomm Showcases Updates Across Automotive, IoT, and Robotics

In a press briefing, the tech giant shared these announcements with the media. During CES 2026, Qualcomm will also showcase some of them at its exhibition, allowing visitors to experience them in person. Starting with the automotive segment, the company highlighted the growing adoption of its Snapdragon Digital Chassis platform, which is said to power more than 400 million vehicles globally across different price segments and classes of vehicles.

Qualcomm positioned the platform as a foundation for connected car systems across digital cockpits, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), connectivity, and cloud-connected services. The company claimed that its Ride Flex platform is the first to combine mixed-criticality ADAS workloads with IVI functionality on a single chip. Additionally, the Snapdragon Ride Elite SoC also offers agentic AI on premium platforms.

On the IoT front, Qualcomm announced an expansion of its processors, software, services, and development tools, supported by technologies gained through five recent acquisitions. A key part of this update is the launch of the Dragonwing Q-7790 and Q-8750 chipsets, which are designed for edge computing deployments that require on-device AI processing, multimedia capabilities, and security. Qualcomm said these processors target a wide range of industries, from enterprise and industrial IoT to smart infrastructure and connected devices.

Qualcomm also pointed to its acquisition of Augentix, which it said strengthens its ability to deliver specialised SoCs for intelligent cameras and computer vision applications. The move is aimed at customers building vision-based systems that require real-time AI inference at the edge, rather than relying on cloud processing. According to the company, this portfolio expansion is intended to serve organisations of different sizes, from large enterprises to smaller developers deploying AI-enabled IoT solutions.

In robotics, Qualcomm announced the new Dragonwing IQ10 Series processors, which support and facilitate an end-to-end, general-purpose robotics architecture, designed to scale across multiple robot categories. The chipsets are equipped with the company's 18-core Oryon CPUs, which offer five times the performance of its predecessor. It also supports up to 20 concurrent cameras and up to 7000 trillion operations per second (TOPS) for heavy AI workloads.

Qualcomm said the architecture prioritises power efficiency, safety, and scalability, while supporting continuous learning through software updates. The company added that the robotics platform is backed by a growing partner ecosystem, enabling faster deployment across sectors such as retail, logistics, manufacturing, and industrial automation.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Qualcomm, CES 2026, Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ10, Snapdragon Digital Chassis
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Poco M8 5G Colourways, Battery Details Revealed Ahead of January 8 Launch in India
Samsung to Double Galaxy AI Mobile Devices to 800 Million Units This Year

Related Stories

Qualcomm Unveils Robotics-Focused Dragonwing IQ10 Series SoC, Expands IoT Portfolio Ahead of CES 2026
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Be Launched With These Colour Options
  2. Oppo A6 Pro 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  3. Poco M8 5G Colourways, Battery Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  4. Samsung to Double AI Mobile Devices to 800 Million Units in 2026
  5. CMF Headphone Pro, Watch 3 Pro to Launch in India in These Colourways
  6. iQOO 15 Ultra Set for China Launch Before Spring Festival in February
  7. OnePlus Nord 6 Charging Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. New Study Explores How LIGO-Style Lasers Could Test Quantum Gravity
  2. Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Qualcomm Unveils Robotics-Focused Dragonwing IQ10 Series SoC, Expands IoT Portfolio Ahead of CES 2026
  4. Samsung to Double Galaxy AI Mobile Devices to 800 Million Units This Year
  5. Poco M8 5G Colourways, Battery Details Revealed Ahead of January 8 Launch in India
  6. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Set for OTT Release This January 2026
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26+ India Launch Appears Imminent as Smartphone Lands on BIS Database
  8. CMF Headphone Pro, CMF Watch 3 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Colourways Teased
  9. MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Chip Launch Date Announced; May Feature Mali-G720 GPU
  10. Constable Kanakam Season 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch This Telugu Mystery Thriller Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »