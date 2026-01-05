Qualcomm made several new announcements across its automotive, Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics operations, ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. The San Diego-based chipmaker introduced multiple new processors across the IoT and robotics space, and also shared an update on the adoption of its Snapdragon Digital Chassis solution. Among them, the biggest highlight was the unveiling of the new Dragonwing IQ10 series chipsets for robotics applications, which can power a wide range of robots and handle artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

In a press briefing, the tech giant shared these announcements with the media. During CES 2026, Qualcomm will also showcase some of them at its exhibition, allowing visitors to experience them in person. Starting with the automotive segment, the company highlighted the growing adoption of its Snapdragon Digital Chassis platform, which is said to power more than 400 million vehicles globally across different price segments and classes of vehicles.

Qualcomm positioned the platform as a foundation for connected car systems across digital cockpits, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), connectivity, and cloud-connected services. The company claimed that its Ride Flex platform is the first to combine mixed-criticality ADAS workloads with IVI functionality on a single chip. Additionally, the Snapdragon Ride Elite SoC also offers agentic AI on premium platforms.

On the IoT front, Qualcomm announced an expansion of its processors, software, services, and development tools, supported by technologies gained through five recent acquisitions. A key part of this update is the launch of the Dragonwing Q-7790 and Q-8750 chipsets, which are designed for edge computing deployments that require on-device AI processing, multimedia capabilities, and security. Qualcomm said these processors target a wide range of industries, from enterprise and industrial IoT to smart infrastructure and connected devices.

Qualcomm also pointed to its acquisition of Augentix, which it said strengthens its ability to deliver specialised SoCs for intelligent cameras and computer vision applications. The move is aimed at customers building vision-based systems that require real-time AI inference at the edge, rather than relying on cloud processing. According to the company, this portfolio expansion is intended to serve organisations of different sizes, from large enterprises to smaller developers deploying AI-enabled IoT solutions.

In robotics, Qualcomm announced the new Dragonwing IQ10 Series processors, which support and facilitate an end-to-end, general-purpose robotics architecture, designed to scale across multiple robot categories. The chipsets are equipped with the company's 18-core Oryon CPUs, which offer five times the performance of its predecessor. It also supports up to 20 concurrent cameras and up to 7000 trillion operations per second (TOPS) for heavy AI workloads.

Qualcomm said the architecture prioritises power efficiency, safety, and scalability, while supporting continuous learning through software updates. The company added that the robotics platform is backed by a growing partner ecosystem, enabling faster deployment across sectors such as retail, logistics, manufacturing, and industrial automation.