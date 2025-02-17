The emission properties of three long-period pulsars have been observed through the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST). Detailed findings of the study highlight various pulsar emission behaviours, including null phases, asymmetric emissions, and microstructure pulses. The research, conducted as part of the Commensal Radio Astronomy FAST Survey (CRAFTS), aimed to deepen the understanding of pulsar magnetospheric activity and emission mechanisms. The pulsars under examination—PSR J1945+1211, PSR J2323+1214, and PSR J1900−0134—were observed across a frequency range of 1.05 to 1.45 GHz using FAST's 19-beam receiver. These observations provided crucial insights into the nature of their radio pulses and periodicity.

Observations of Pulsar Null Phases

According to the study published on the arXiv preprint server, quasi-periodic nulling phenomena were detected in all three pulsars, with durations varying from 57 to 71.44 seconds. The null fractions for PSR J1945+1211, PSR J2323+1214, and PSR J1900−0134 were determined to be 52.46 percent, 48.48 percent, and 27.51 percent, respectively. Nulling, which refers to temporary reductions or cessations in emission, is a key characteristic observed in pulsars and is essential for understanding their emission dynamics.

Microstructure and Emission Patterns

The study identified complex emission structures in PSR J1900−0134, revealing microstructure pulses as short as 2.05 milliseconds. Asymmetry in pulse emissions was observed in PSR J1945+1211 and PSR J2323+1214, with brighter pulses appearing predominantly in the leading component of their profiles. These findings suggest that pulsar emission is not uniform and that variations occur based on intrinsic factors within the pulsar magnetosphere.

Impact on Pulsar Emission Research

As reported by phys.org, researchers noted that bright pulses among the three pulsars were observed at different frequencies and intensities. Variations in pulse profiles were evident, with burst states showing increased peak intensities and broader pulse widths. The findings offer a deeper insight into how different pulsar emission phenomena may be interconnected and shaped by multiple factors.

The study's authors highlighted that these observations contribute to a more detailed understanding of pulsar behaviour, particularly regarding emission variability and magnetospheric processes. FAST continues to be a critical tool in exploring such astrophysical phenomena, helping to expand knowledge on neutron stars and their radio emissions.