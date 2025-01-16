Technology News
English Edition

Hidden Supermassive Black Holes Found Behind Gas and Dust Across the Universe

A study reveals hidden supermassive black holes may be more common, concealed by dust clouds

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 January 2025 21:23 IST
Hidden Supermassive Black Holes Found Behind Gas and Dust Across the Universe

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

The Astrophysical Journal studied light obscuration by material around black holes

Highlights
  • Up to 50% of feeding black holes may be hidden behind gas and dust
  • These black holes influence star formation in galaxies
  • Infrared data helped uncover obscured supermassive black holes
Advertisement

Recent discoveries indicate that the universe may harbour significantly more feeding supermassive black holes than previously estimated. These colossal entities, each with a mass ranging from millions to billions of times that of the Sun, are believed to be concealed by dense veils of gas and dust. This obscuration, researchers suggest, could hide nearly 30 percent to 50 percent of these actively feeding black holes, which remain undetected by standard telescopes due to their shrouded surroundings.

Obscuration from Supermassive Black Holes

The study, detailed in The Astrophysical Journal, examined the obscuration caused by material encircling supermassive black holes. As per a report by Space.com, this gas and dust often form a donut-like structure, obscuring their bright central regions from direct observation. Researchers working on the NuLANDS (NuSTAR Local AGN N H Distribution Survey) project employed infrared data from NASA's NuSTAR spacecraft to locate these hidden cosmic giants. Peter Boorman, a researcher from the California Institute of Technology, highlighted during the American Astronomical Society meeting that the obscured black holes play a critical role in galaxy evolution.

According to reports, Boorman remarked during the presentation that black holes influence their host galaxies profoundly despite their relatively small size

Effects on Star Formation and Galactic Evolution

Jets of material emitted by these feeding black holes, travelling at speeds of up to one-third the speed of light, have been identified as disruptive forces in their host galaxies. By expelling essential gas and dust, these jets can inhibit or even halt star formation. Observations made using infrared surveys revealed that black holes hidden behind dust and gas emit detectable radiation, allowing their presence to be inferred.

Poshak Gandhi, a researcher from the University of Southampton, commented in an official press release from the university that many of these black holes were identified only through their re-emitted infrared radiation. These findings, researchers noted, are pivotal in understanding how black holes grow and influence the galaxies they inhabit, providing a deeper perspective on the mechanisms driving galactic evolution.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Supermassive Black Holes, Space, Galactic Evolution, Infrared Observations, Astronomical Studies
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Sale Date in India Leaked; Colourways, Storage Options Tipped
WhatsApp Brings New Camera Effects, Stickers, and Shortcut for Reacting to Messages

Related Stories

Hidden Supermassive Black Holes Found Behind Gas and Dust Across the Universe
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TCL Launches 'World's Largest' 115-inch QD-Mini LED 4K TV in India: See Price
  2. HMD Fusion Review
  3. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
  4. Oppo Find N5 Design Surfaces in Leaked Images; Might Look Like This
  5. Google Hikes Workspace Prices, Adds Gemini Features to All Plans
#Latest Stories
  1. Archaeologists Discover Ancient Artifacts in Iraq, Unlocking Secrets of Mesopotamia
  2. Satellite Captures Svalbard Bear Island's Rare Cloud Formations and Algal Bloom
  3. Hidden Supermassive Black Holes Found Behind Gas and Dust Across the Universe
  4. SpaceX Successfully Launches 131 Satellites on Transporter 12 Mission
  5. Webb Telescope Tracks Formation and Expansion of Carbon-Rich Dust Shells in Star System
  6. Flower of Evil OTT Release Date: Gripping K-Drama to Stream on This OTT Platform
  7. Anuja Short Film: Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga's Project to Release on Netflix
  8. DJI Flip All-in-One Vlog Camera Drone With 4K Video Support, AI-Powered Subject Tracking Launched
  9. Google Workspace Subscription Prices Hiked, Gemini AI Features Added to All Plans
  10. NOAA Confirms a Weak and 'Unusual' La Niña by Spring
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »