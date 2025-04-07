Technology News
100-Year-Old Tortoise Starts His First-Time Fatherhood at Philadelphia Zoo

Philadelphia Zoo. “Case of First Time in History Galápagos Tortoise Breeding Verified Viable Eggs.”

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 April 2025 20:53 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/pen_ash

The Philadelphia Zoo successfully bred Galápagos tortoises

  • First Time in History 100-Year-Old Tortoise Breeds
  • Breeding of the Galápagos tortoise was confirmed to be successful
  • Beneficial for the protection of the threatened species by hatching them
A 100-year-old Galápagos tortoise at the Philadelphia Zoo has successfully sired offspring. This old reptile, making keepers and lovers all around the world excited, mated with a female far younger than him. The recent confirmation of the fertility of the eggs is a rare piece of positive news in a long line of such incidents for the Endangered Species program at the zoo. This week, the zoo declared it "overjoyed" at the arrival of four hatchlings from Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises.

Historic Breeding at the Zoo

According to a Live Science report, the Philadelphia Zoo has long been active in Galápagos tortoise conservation—giants native to the Ecuadorian archipelago. Arriving in the zoo in the 1940s, it had never exhibited any inclination for mating. But lately, staff members paired him with a 35-year-old female called Estrella based on behavioral changes. Under close inspection, the pair produced several painstakingly placed and cared-for eggs.

Subspecies of Galápagos tortoises, Western Santa Cruz Galápagos tortoises Among the tortoises on Earth, these are the biggest ones. The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance notes that males often weigh more than females and grow up to roughly 1.8 meters (ca. 6 ft).

Human activities on the Galápagos have brought western Santa Cruz Galápagos tortoises to the verge of extinction and killed off several of its tortoise species. Traditionally, by shooting them for meat, sailors helped to lower tortoise counts.

A Conservation Milestone

Galápagos tortoises are vulnerable, states the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), having been wiped out over millennia. The tortoise population is declining mostly from habitat degradation, hunting, and invasive species. The effective fertilizing of eggs by a centenarian tortoise such as it gives fresh hope for the survival of the species. Modern treatment allows these tortoises to continue reproducing even in their old years, according to zoo officials—a knowledge that could affect future worldwide breeding projects.

Monitoring the Hatchlings

The zoo's reptile and amphibian team is currently monitoring the eggs, anticipating their hatch in the coming weeks. If successful, these babies will not only mark its first children but also be a rare success story in captive breeding. Designed to ensure the tiny embryos grow correctly, special temperature-regulated enclosures resemble natural burrows. The zoo will care for the baby hatchlings before considering any possible rewilding initiatives.

Legacy of a Living Legend

Its story reminds us, especially in the category of animals, that age is just a number. He represents endurance, tenacity, and the need for patience now. Zookeepers hope for the news. This will generate more public interest in threatened species and animal preservation as guests just swarm to see the expecting father.

 

Further reading: the tortoise, Philadelphia Zoo, Galápagos tortoise, endangered species, reptile breeding, conservation
