How Human Activity Fuels Pandemics: Climate Change and Biodiversity at the Core

Pandemics rise as disrupted ecosystems, driven by human actions, increase disease risk globally

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 December 2024 22:00 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Alexandra_Koch

Human activities disrupting ecosystems have been linked to the rise in pandemics

  • Climate change alters disease spread, experts confirm
  • Biodiversity loss enables pathogen movement to humans
  • Addressing root causes is key to curbing future pandemics.
The rise in pandemics has been attributed to disruptions caused by human activities to the planet's ecosystems. Infectious diseases, which have historically resulted in significant loss of life, are appearing more frequently. This resurgence has raised concerns among experts about the factors driving this trend. Modern advancements in science, including vaccinations and antibiotics, initially seemed to have controlled these outbreaks. Yet, the occurrence of diseases such as HIV/AIDS, SARS, and COVID-19 highlights the ongoing challenges.

Ecosystem Disruption and Its Role

According to a study published by researchers from the University of Adelaide, the disruption of ecosystems is central to the emergence of pandemics. Healthy ecosystems regulate diseases by maintaining natural balances, including predator-prey dynamics and vegetation growth. However, activities such as deforestation, climate change, and biodiversity loss have altered these balances, enabling pathogens to spread more easily. For instance, changes in climate have allowed disease-carrying mosquitoes to expand their range into previously temperate regions.

The Impact of Biodiversity Loss

Reports have indicated that biodiversity loss has created opportunities for pathogens to move from wildlife to humans. The case of vampire bats in South America is often cited, where deforestation and agricultural expansion provided new feeding grounds, leading to the spread of rabies. Similarly, the HIV virus emerged through the hunting of apes for food, eventually spreading globally. These examples underscore the link between human activity and the rise of zoonotic diseases.

The Importance of Planetary Health

Experts advocate for a "planetary health" approach, emphasising the interdependence of human health and the natural environment. This strategy aims to address fundamental drivers like climate change while also tackling immediate causes such as wildlife-human interactions. Educational institutions are increasingly integrating planetary health into their curricula to equip future leaders with tools to mitigate pandemic risks effectively.

It is widely believed that without addressing the root causes, the likelihood of future pandemics remains significant. Efforts to balance human development with ecological preservation have been suggested as key to safeguarding global health.

 

Further reading: pandemics, climate change, biodiversity loss, zoonotic diseases, planetary health, human impact, ecosystem disruption
