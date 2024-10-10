Technology News
How to Observe the Once-in-a-Lifetime Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS This Month

The comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS is brightening and nearing Earth, offering a rare viewing opportunity

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 October 2024 14:02 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ OpenClipar Vectors

Here's how you can watch once in a lifetime comet this month.

Highlights
  • Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS is nearing its closest approach to Earth
  • This comet may rival Jupiter in brightness—don’t miss it
  • Best viewing time for Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS starts on Oct. 9
Look up to the night sky this October, as a remarkable celestial event is unfolding. Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, also known as C/2023 A3, is drawing nearer to Earth and is expected to brighten significantly. Astronomers anticipate this comet will become visible to the naked eye, potentially rivaling the brightness of Jupiter. The comet was first detected by astronomers at Tsuchinshan Observatory in China in January 2023 and has been making its way through the solar system since then.

A Rare Celestial Phenomenon

Comets like Tsuchinshan-ATLAS are remnants from the early solar system. As they approach the Sun, they begin to lose material, forming a glowing tail that can be seen from Earth. The comet is projected to reach its brightest point on October 9, 2024, when it will be just 44 million miles away from our planet. Gianluca Masi, an astrophysicist and scientific director of the Virtual Telescope Project, described this event as a unique opportunity for stargazers, stating that it is a chance that should not be missed.

Best Viewing Practices

For those wishing to catch a glimpse of the comet, it is best to seek out a dark location with a clear view of the western horizon. The optimal time for viewing is shortly after sunset on October 9, as the comet will be positioned in a way that enhances its brightness due to light scattering. It may appear fuzzy compared to nearby stars, making binoculars or a small telescope helpful for a better view.
After October 9, Tsuchinshan-ATLAS will still be visible, though it may not be as bright. The upcoming supermoon on October 17 could also interfere with observations.

Other Comets on the Horizon

In addition to Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, another bright comet, C/2024 S1, is expected to be visible later in the month. This period presents a rare opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts to witness multiple bright comets in succession. Michelle Nichols, director of public observing at the Adler Planetarium, encourages everyone to make an effort to see these spectacular sights.
Now is the time to prepare for this cosmic event, as it may be humanity's last chance to witness this remarkable comet.

 

Further reading: Comet, Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, Space
John J. Hopfield and Geoffrey E. Hinton Receive 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics
OnePlus 13 Display Tipped to Offer Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Super Ceramic Glass

