Technology News
English Edition

Gemini North Telescope Spots Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Solar System

Gemini North captures rare interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS as it makes its only visit to our solar system.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 July 2025 23:45 IST
Gemini North Telescope Spots Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Solar System

Photo Credit: NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/K. Meech (IfA/U. Hawaii)

Gemini North telescope captures interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS streaking through the inner solar system

Highlights
  • Rare interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS imaged by Gemini North in sharp detail
  • 3I/ATLAS is the third confirmed interstellar object to visit our system
  • The comet's large size and extreme age hint at ancient alien star system
Advertisement

A rare interstellar object has been spotted in our solar system, making it the second known object to cross over from outside our cosmic neighbourhood and arrive near our planet. 3I/ATLAS is seen here while about 290 million miles (465 million kilometres) from Earth, when it was journeying inbound on its trip to our vicinity of the solar system. This icy wanderer, first detected by the ATLAS survey on July 1, marks just the third known object from beyond our solar system to be identified, following in the cosmic footsteps of 1I/'Oumuamua and 2I/Borisov.

Massive Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Offers Rare Glimpse Into Alien Planetary System Origins

As per a statement from the National Science Foundation's NOIRLab, which oversees the International Gemini Observatory, 3I/ATLAS offers a valuable chance to study the building blocks of alien planetary systems. “The sensitivity and scheduling agility of the International Gemini Observatory has provided critical early characterisation of this interstellar wanderer,” mentioned NSF program director Martin Still. At an estimated 12 miles (20 km) in diameter, 3I/ATLAS is much larger than its predecessors, making it easier to analyse.

Images show the comet with a bright, compact coma — the envelope of dust and gas surrounding its core — and other data suggest it could be older than our own solar system. Believed to have originated from the Milky Way's outer thick disk, 3I/ATLAS may hold clues to the conditions in far-off star systems that once harboured it. Though the discovery is thrilling to some, the comet poses no threat to the Earth as it makes its fleeting visit.

Comet 3I/ATLAS is expected to make its closest pass by the Sun on Oct. 30, when it will fly 130 million miles inside the orbit of Mars. It comes closest to Earth in December, when it is 170 million miles away. Because of its odd orbit, it's never coming back.

Astronomers around the world are turning toward a piece of an interstellar comet that broke off using a telescope too distant to study, by necessity, as a rare chance to probe the nature of an object from another star and its solar system of origin.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: 3I/ATLAS, interstellar comet, Gemini North, astronomy, space discovery, NSF NOIRLab
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Redmi 15C Price and Specifications Surface Online Via Online Retailer
Adobe Upgrades Firefly Video Model With New Tools and Improved Motion Generation
Gemini North Telescope Spots Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Solar System
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA Grounds Boeing Starliner Until 2026 After Test Flight Failures
  2. Special Ops Season 2 Now Streaming On JioHotstar: What You Need to Know
  3. Apple Sues YouTuber Jon Prosser for iOS 26 Leaks
  4. OnePlus Pad 3 Will Go on Sale in India in September
  5. iQOO Z10R Key Specifications, Colours Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  6. Alienware Area-51, Aurora Laptops With Upgraded Hardware Debut in India
  7. Quantum Leap: Scientists Achieve Magic State Distillation on Logical Qubits for the First Time
#Latest Stories
  1. Gemini North Telescope Spots Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Solar System
  2. NASA Grounds Boeing Starliner Until 2026 After Test Flight Failures
  3. Quantum Leap: Scientists Achieve Magic State Distillation on Logical Qubits for the First Time
  4. NASA and ISRO Prepare to Launch NISAR Earth-Mapping Satellite
  5. China’s Tianwen 2 Probe Snaps Striking Views of Earth and Moon While En Route to Asteroid
  6. Colossal Solar Filament Eruption Sculpts 250,000-Mile 'Canyon of Fire' on the Sun’s Surface
  7. Special Ops Season 2 Now Streaming On JioHotstar: What You Need to Know
  8. NASA Crew-11 Astronauts Begin Pre-Launch Quarantine Ahead of July 2025 Flight
  9. Adobe Upgrades Firefly Video Model With New Tools and Improved Motion Generation
  10. WhatsApp Rolling Out Status Ads and Promoted Channels in Latest Android Beta: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »