Full Moon in November 2024: Beaver Moon is the Last Supermoon of the Year

The Beaver Moon on November 15, 2024, will be the last supermoon of the year, offering a spectacular celestial event.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 November 2024 23:44 IST
Full Moon in November 2024: Beaver Moon is the Last Supermoon of the Year

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Robert Karkowski

The next full moon is a supermoon, known as the Beaver Moon, and aligns with several festivals.

Highlights
  • Beaver Moon on Nov 15, 2024: Final supermoon of the year
  • Supermoon to be brighter and bigger than the Sturgeon Moon
  • Watch the Beaver Moon from Nov 15-17, it stays full for three days
The final supermoon of 2024, known as the Beaver Moon, will make its appearance on Friday, November 15. This full moon, which will reach its peak illumination at 4:29 PM EST, is anticipated by lunar enthusiasts as it marks the last supermoon event of the year. Visible as dawn approaches in Jakarta, this celestial event follows October's Hunter's Moon and concludes a sequence of four consecutive supermoons observed throughout 2024, according to NASA.

What is the Beaver Moon?

November's full moon is traditionally called the Beaver Moon, a term that originates from Native American customs and was popularised by the Maine Farmer's Almanac. This name is linked to the seasonal timing when beavers prepare their dens for winter or were historically hunted to ensure a supply of warm furs. In various regions, November's full moon is also known as the Frost Moon or Snow Moon, reflecting the colder weather patterns typically seen in North America during this time.

When to See the Beaver Moon

The Beaver Moon will appear full to viewers for three days, from the early hours of 14 November to just before sunrise on November 17. This gives stargazers multiple opportunities to catch a glimpse of the bright, enlarged moon, which will be slightly closer to Earth than usual, enhancing its size and brightness compared to typical full moons. This phenomenon occurs when the moon reaches its closest orbital point, known as perigee, during a full phase, resulting in what is known as a supermoon.

Other Astronomical Highlights This Month

Apart from the Beaver Moon, November brings other notable astronomical events. On 16 November, Mercury will reach its greatest eastern elongation, making it ideal for evening observation. Additionally, the Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak from November 17 to 18, providing another highlight for skywatchers. Uranus will also be visible, reaching its closest point to Earth on November 17, according to Seasky.org, giving viewers a brighter and more accessible sighting.

For those interested in astronomy, November 15 offers a special chance to observe this year's last supermoon before the seasonal Cold Moon arrives in December.

 

Further reading: Beaver Moon, Supermoon, November 2024, Full Moon, Astronomy Events
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Full Moon in November 2024: Beaver Moon is the Last Supermoon of the Year
