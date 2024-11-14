Technology News
Amber Discovered For the First Time in Antarctica: What You Need to Know

A groundbreaking discovery of amber in Antarctica sheds light on ancient ecosystems.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 November 2024 23:00 IST
Amber Discovered For the First Time in Antarctica: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Alfred-Wegener-Institut/V. Schumacher

Macrograph of an approximately 70 µm amber extracted from the lignite in the sediments of the MeBo core.

Highlights
  • Pine Island amber discovery unveils ancient Antarctic rainforest.
  • 92 to 83 million-year-old amber found in Antarctica's Pine Island.
  • High-quality amber reveals clues about ancient conifer forests.
The discovery of amber in Antarctica has been reported for the first time, as detailed in a recent study published in Antarctic Science. Dr. Johann Klages from the University of Bremen, alongside a team of researchers, uncovered this specimen in sediment cores from the Pine Island trough in West Antarctica. This ancient amber, originating from approximately 83 to 92 million years ago during the mid-Cretaceous period, offers valuable insights into prehistoric environmental conditions near the South Pole.

Unveiling the First Antarctic Amber

The study was published in Antarctic Science journal and reveals that the amber, known as Pine Island amber, was retrieved using the MARUM-MeBo70 drill rig during a 2017 expedition on the RV Polarstern vessel. This mid-Cretaceous resin is considered a significant breakthrough as it suggests that a swampy temperate rainforest, dominated by coniferous trees, thrived in the region during a much warmer period in Earth's history. According to Dr. Henny Gerschel from the Saxon State Office for the Environment, Agriculture and Geology, the amber likely contains tiny fragments of tree bark, preserved through micro-inclusions. Its solid, translucent quality indicates that it was buried close to the surface, protecting it from thermal degradation.

Insights into Prehistoric Forest Ecosystems

The presence of pathological resin flow within the amber offers clues into the defence mechanisms used by ancient trees against environmental stressors like parasites or wildfires. "This discovery hints at a much richer forest ecosystem near the South Pole during the mid-Cretaceous," Dr. Klages explained, noting the resin's defensive chemical and physical properties that protected it from insect attacks and infections.

Reconstructing Ancient Antarctic Environments

The amber's discovery marks a key step in reconstructing ancient polar climates, supporting the idea that temperate forests once spanned across all continents. Researchers aim to explore further by analysing whether signs of past life are preserved in the amber. This study, beyond unearthing Antarctic amber, opens new opportunities to deepen understanding of Earth's climatic past and the adaptability of prehistoric ecosystems.

 

Comments

Further reading: Amber, Antarctica, Pine Island, Cretaceous Period, Ancient Forest, Resin, Mid-Cretaceous, Paleontology, Conifer, Discovery
Comment

