Hubble Spots Isolated Barred Spiral Galaxy That’s Secretly Part of a Cosmic Duo

NGC 3507, a barred spiral galaxy, shines solo in Hubble’s lens but has a hidden galactic companion.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 June 2025 21:38 IST
Hubble Spots Isolated Barred Spiral Galaxy That’s Secretly Part of a Cosmic Duo

Photo Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, D. Thilker

Hubble captures spiral galaxy NGC 3507, part of a hidden pair in Leo’s cosmic landscape

Highlights
  • Hubble captures stunning barred spiral galaxy NGC 3507 in Leo’s night s
  • NGC 3507 forms a hidden galactic duo with its spiral companion, NGC 350
  • NGC 3501 lies just beyond Hubble’s view, yet travels closely with NGC 3
About 46 million light-years from Earth, in the constellation of Leo (the Lion), sits a lonely elliptical galaxy known as NGC 3607, shown here in a new image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. NGC 3507 is a cosmic odd couple, despite appearing alone. The picture emphasises the barred spiral shape of the galaxy, in which its elegant arms open not from the centre but from a central bar of stars. Such formations are typical among spirals and make NGC 3507 resemble a perfect cosmic pinwheel against the deep space backdrop dotted with distant galaxies and stars.

Hubble Uncovers Paired Spiral Galaxies NGC 3507 and NGC 3501 with Stunning Cosmic Detail

As per the European Space Agency, NGC 3507 travels through space alongside a galactic companion named NGC 3501, which lies just outside the frame of Hubble's current field of view. NGC 3507 has a classic spiral structure face-on, but its companion cuts a sleeker form that seems like a quick, silvery stripe. This difference in appearance comes only from orientation; both galaxies are spiral in nature but are seen from somewhat different angles, therefore providing scientists with two points of view on the same galactic shapes.

This galaxy pair, relatively nearby in cosmic terms, showcases rich details that farther galaxies cannot. At this distance, features like curving spiral arms, bright star clusters, and dust lanes are quite conspicuous. The Hubble picture shows several more far-off galaxies, seeming fainter and more diffuse in the background. These far-off galaxies provide fascinating views of the early cosmos by varying in form from compact specks to stretched streaks and sometimes taking yellow or orange tones.

At just 436 light-years from Earth, it blazes in the foreground with four diffraction spikes—a sharp reminder of our position in the universe as we observe galaxies tens of millions of light-years away.

 

