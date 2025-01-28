Technology News
Invisible Boson Stars Could Hold the Key to Dark Matter's Mysteries

Boson stars, theorised to be made of axions, could reveal new insights into the enigma of dark matter.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 January 2025 22:16 IST
Invisible Boson Stars Could Hold the Key to Dark Matter's Mysteries

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

A NASA illustration of a "dark matter star.

Highlights
  • Boson stars may consist of exotic particles like axions
  • These invisible objects could unlock dark matter's mysteries
  • Axions remain undetected but are key to boson star theories
The universe is thought to be teeming with invisible entities called boson stars, formed from an exotic material that neither shines nor emits detectable radiation. These celestial objects might hold the key to the enigma of dark matter, which accounts for approximately a quarter of the cosmos's mass-energy content. While theoretical models propose that dark matter comprises undiscovered particles, no direct evidence for their existence has yet emerged, leaving scientists exploring alternative explanations, including these unusual star-like formations.

The Role of Axions in Dark Matter Studies

As reported by space.com, according to studies on dark matter, axions—a type of hypothetical quantum particle—have emerged as a leading candidate. These particles were originally theorised to address discrepancies in the strong nuclear force's mathematical symmetry. Axions are considered ultralight, with masses trillions of times smaller than the neutrino, the lightest known particle. Their wave-like nature can extend across galaxies, making them a plausible foundation for dark matter and forming what are now termed boson stars.

Unique Characteristics of Boson Stars

Bosons, such as axions, possess the unique ability to occupy the same quantum state in large numbers, unlike electrons or protons. This property enables them to collapse under gravitational forces into dense formations without emitting light. These formations, referred to as boson stars or dark stars, may vary in size from that of regular stars to massive galactic cores. Their existence could complicate efforts to detect axions directly since boson stars remain invisible and interact minimally with ordinary matter.

Potential for Detection and Implications

Despite the challenges, phenomena such as disruptions in stellar nuclear fusion or spontaneous energetic events, dubbed "bosenovas," may offer opportunities to identify boson stars. Researchers remain uncertain whether axions and boson stars definitively constitute dark matter. However, their exploration continues to expand understanding of the universe's unseen components, raising questions about the prevalence of these mysterious structures in the cosmos.

 

Comments

Further reading: Boson stars, dark matter, axions, cosmic mysteries, particle physics
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Invisible Boson Stars Could Hold the Key to Dark Matter's Mysteries
