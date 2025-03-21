Technology News
Apple Losing Over $1 Billion a Year on Apple TV+ Streaming Service: Report

Apple TV+ productions have earned more than 2,500 nominations and 538 wins.

Updated: 21 March 2025 14:48 IST
Apple Losing Over $1 Billion a Year on Apple TV+ Streaming Service: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Omar Rodriguez

Subscribers of Apple TV+ estimated to have reached 40.4 million at the end of 2024

  • Apple TV+ is known for original shows such as "Ted Lasso", "Shrinking"
  • Competition is heating up in the streaming industry
  • Apple TV+ is bundled with services such as iCloud, Apple Music and others
Apple is losing more than $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,604 crore) a year on its streaming service, the Information reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The tech giant has spent more than $5 billion (roughly Rs. 43,020 crore) a year on content since launching Apple TV+ in 2019 but trimmed it by around $500 million (roughly Rs. 4,302 crore) last year, the report said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Apple TV+, known for original shows such as "Ted Lasso", "The Morning Show", "Shrinking", and "Severance", has lagged behind rivals Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon.com's Prime Video in terms of subscribers.

Industry leader Netflix had a total subscriber count of 301.63 million, according to the latest data, while Disney+ had 124.6 million users followed by Warner Bros Discovery at 116.9 million.

The iPhone maker does not break down the subscribers for Apple TV+ but it is estimated to have reached 40.4 million at the end of 2024, according to five analysts polled by Visible Alpha.

Apple TV+ productions have earned more than 2,500 nominations and 538 wins, CEO Tim Cook said in a post earnings call in January.

As competition heats up in the streaming industry, media companies are increasingly bundling their services at discounted rates to appeal to price-conscious consumers.

Apple TV+ is part of a bundle offered by Comcast that combines the service with Peacock and Netflix at $15 (roughly Rs. 1,290) per month. Apple TV+ costs $9.99 (roughly Rs. 860) per month in the US when bought separately.

The Cupertino, California-based company also bundles Apple TV+ with services such as iCloud, Apple Music, and others under the Apple One program.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

