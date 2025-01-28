Technology News
ISRO to Launch 100th Satellite NVS-02 Boosting India's NavIC System

ISRO’s 100th satellite, NVS-02, launching via GSLV-F15, advances India’s NavIC navigation system.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 January 2025 22:11 IST
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Highlights
  • ISRO’s 100th satellite NVS-02 launches on Jan 29 from Sriharikota
  • NVS-02 enhances NavIC’s precise navigation with advanced payloads
  • GSLV-F15 rocket to deploy NVS-02 into geosynchronous orbit
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to achieve a major milestone with the launch of its 100th satellite on January 29 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. The GSLV-F15 mission will place the NVS-02 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. The satellite, weighing 2,250 kg, is equipped with advanced navigation payloads in L1, L5, and S bands and a ranging payload in the C-band. The mission highlights ISRO's ongoing commitment to enhancing India's space capabilities.

Details of the NVS-02 Satellite

As reported by the Times of India, according to ISRO, the NVS-02 satellite is part of the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system, designed to provide precise Position, Velocity, and Timing services across India and an area extending 1,500 km beyond its borders. Built on the I-2K platform, it replaces the IRNSS-1E at the 111.75°E orbital slot and features a combination of indigenous and procured atomic clocks for time accuracy. This satellite will augment NavIC's base layer constellation with additional capabilities to ensure service continuity.

GSLV-F15 and Mission Significance

The GSLV-F15, featuring an Indigenous Cryogenic Upper Stage, marks the 17th flight of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle and the 8th operational flight with this technology. The rocket will lift off from the Second Launch Pad at Sriharikota. ISRO has stated that the mission underscores advancements in navigation satellite systems and aims to improve accuracy and reliability for users within the coverage area.

Satellite Development and Collaboration

ISRO confirmed that the NVS-02 satellite was designed and integrated at the U R Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, with contributions from other ISRO centres. The NavIC system, comprising NVS-01 through NVS-05 satellites, is expected to offer enhanced navigation features, supporting diverse applications in fields such as transportation, maritime activities, and disaster management.

This historic mission reinforces ISRO's role as a key player in advancing India's independent space capabilities.

 

Further reading: ISRO, NVS-02, NavIC, Satellite Launch, GSLV-F15Navigation System
