Technology News
English Edition

NISAR Satellite by NASA and ISRO to Monitor Earth Like Never Before

The NISAR satellite, a NASA-ISRO collaboration, will deliver unprecedented data on Earth’s dynamic surface changes

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 January 2025 17:00 IST
NISAR Satellite by NASA and ISRO to Monitor Earth Like Never Before

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) satellite

Highlights
  • NISAR will track Earth’s changes using advanced radar technology
  • Dual-band radar offers precise data on ice, forests, and disasters
  • NASA and ISRO collaborate for this cutting-edge Earth mission
Advertisement

A collaboration between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has resulted in the NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) satellite, which is set to launch in a few months. This mission, designed to track and monitor Earth's dynamic surface, will use synthetic aperture radar technology to measure changes in land and ice formations. Capable of delivering precise data down to centimetre-level accuracy, NISAR will contribute significantly to understanding natural disasters, ice-sheet movements, and global vegetation shifts.

Unique Dual-Band Technology

According to an official press release by NASA, NISAR is equipped with two radar systems: the L-band with a wavelength of 25 centimetres and the S-band with a 10-centimetre wavelength. This dual-band configuration enables detailed observations of various features, from small surface elements to larger structures. These advanced radars will collect data frequently, covering nearly all land and ice surfaces to provide a comprehensive view of Earth's transformations.

Technology and Data Applications

As per reports, synthetic aperture radar technology, first utilised by NASA in the 1970s, has been refined for this mission. The data from NISAR will support ecosystem research, cryosphere studies, and disaster response initiatives. Stored and processed in the cloud, the data will be freely accessible to researchers, governments, and disaster management agencies.

Collaboration Between NASA and ISRO

The partnership between NASA and ISRO, formalised in 2014, brought together teams to create this dual-band radar satellite. Hardware was developed across continents, with final assembly in India. ISRO's Space Applications Centre developed the S-band radar, while NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory provided the L-band radar and other key components. The satellite will launch from ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre and will be operated by ISRO's Telemetry Tracking and Command Network.

NISAR's deployment highlights international collaboration in addressing global challenges, promising transformative insights into Earth's changing landscapes.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: NASA, ISRO, NISAR, Earth observation, radar technology, space missions, Earth science, cryosphere, disaster monitoring
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
PFAS Chemicals Harm Freshwater Turtles in Australia, New Research Finds
Velvet Ants Venom Affect Mammals and Insects Differently, Claims New Study

Related Stories

NISAR Satellite by NASA and ISRO to Monitor Earth Like Never Before
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Monumental Sale Begins on January 13; iPhone 16 Deals Revealed
  2. OTT Releases This Week (Jan 6-12): Black Warrant, Sabarmati Report, and More
  3. Xiaomi Pad 7 With 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD Screen, HyperOS 2 Launched in India
  4. Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition Debuts With Limited Edition Iron Man Set
  5. Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G Review: Style and Substance
  6. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series With Dimensity 8350 Chipset Launched in India
  7. Marco OTT Release: Producer Sharif Muhammed Clarifies on Streaming Rights
  8. Realme's Republic Day Sale Will Bring Discounts on the Realme GT 7 Pro
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Leak Suggests Pricing, Colourways
  10. The Sabarmati Report OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vikrant Massey Starrer Movie
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp for Android Could Soon Get an AI Character Creation Feature
  2. TCL Unveils Nxtpaper 4.0 Display Technology, Nxtpaper 11 Plus Tablet at CES 2025
  3. NISAR Satellite by NASA and ISRO to Monitor Earth Like Never Before
  4. X Rolls Out Parody Account Labels to Prevent Impersonation, Improve Information Transparency
  5. Velvet Ants Venom Affect Mammals and Insects Differently, Claims New Study
  6. Hisaab Barabar OTT Release Date: R. Madhavan's Satirical Drama on Financial Fraud to Stream on This Date
  7. Kobali OTT Release: Disney+ Hotstar's New Telugu Crime Drama Set in Rayalaseema
  8. Parasite Manipulates Plant Cells to Attract Insects for Its Transmission
  9. Photosynthetic Machinery from Plants Operates Within Hamster Cells, Claims New Study
  10. Realme Announces Republic Day Sale With Discounts on Realme GT 7 Pro, Realme GT 6T, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »