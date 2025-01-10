A collaboration between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has resulted in the NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) satellite, which is set to launch in a few months. This mission, designed to track and monitor Earth's dynamic surface, will use synthetic aperture radar technology to measure changes in land and ice formations. Capable of delivering precise data down to centimetre-level accuracy, NISAR will contribute significantly to understanding natural disasters, ice-sheet movements, and global vegetation shifts.

Unique Dual-Band Technology

According to an official press release by NASA, NISAR is equipped with two radar systems: the L-band with a wavelength of 25 centimetres and the S-band with a 10-centimetre wavelength. This dual-band configuration enables detailed observations of various features, from small surface elements to larger structures. These advanced radars will collect data frequently, covering nearly all land and ice surfaces to provide a comprehensive view of Earth's transformations.

Technology and Data Applications

As per reports, synthetic aperture radar technology, first utilised by NASA in the 1970s, has been refined for this mission. The data from NISAR will support ecosystem research, cryosphere studies, and disaster response initiatives. Stored and processed in the cloud, the data will be freely accessible to researchers, governments, and disaster management agencies.

Collaboration Between NASA and ISRO

The partnership between NASA and ISRO, formalised in 2014, brought together teams to create this dual-band radar satellite. Hardware was developed across continents, with final assembly in India. ISRO's Space Applications Centre developed the S-band radar, while NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory provided the L-band radar and other key components. The satellite will launch from ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre and will be operated by ISRO's Telemetry Tracking and Command Network.

NISAR's deployment highlights international collaboration in addressing global challenges, promising transformative insights into Earth's changing landscapes.