Technology News
English Edition

NASA Finds a Crucial Life-Building Chemical on Jupiter’s Moon

Reanalysis of NASA’s Galileo mission data has revealed ammonia on Europa’s surface for the first time. The nitrogen-rich compound appears along cracks in the ice, suggesting recent transport from the moon’s subsurface ocean and raising new hopes for habitability.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 January 2026 14:38 IST
NASA Finds a Crucial Life-Building Chemical on Jupiter’s Moon

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Galileo data reveals ammonia on Europa, suggesting ocean transport and habitability potential

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Ammonia detected on Europa for the first time in Galileo mission data
  • Nitrogen-rich compounds suggest recent ocean-to-surface exchange
  • Findings guide science goals for NASA’s Europa Clipper mission
Advertisement

Jupiter's icy moon Europa hides a deep saltwater ocean under its frozen crust, with twice as much water as Earth's oceans. This ocean, rich in chemicals, makes Europa a prime target in the search for life beyond Earth. In a new analysis of data from NASA's Galileo mission, scientists discovered ammonia-bearing compounds on Europa's surface — the very first such finding there. Ammonia is nitrogen-bearing, a key element for life.

Galileo Data Reveal Ammonia on Europa

According to NASA, researchers found weak spectral indications of ammonia-bearing material on the surface of Europa in data from the 1997 Europa flyby of the Galileo spacecraft. The NASA composite image highlights the red pixels, which represent the regions where the researchers found ammonia signals on the icy surface of Europa. The icy crust of Europa has a network of dark cracks and ridges that covers the entire surface. The ammonia deposits are aligned with these cracks. The researchers think that ammonia-filled water recently appeared in the cracks via cryovolcanic eruptions.

Implications for Europa's Ocean and Life

Ammonia causes a large decrease in the freezing point of water and can be readily decomposed by radiation. This implies that any ammonia present on the surface must have been transported recently from the ocean on Europa. The presence of ammonia is important because it contains nitrogen, which is a vital ingredient for life. The Europa Clipper spacecraft, which will arrive at Europa in 2030, is a NASA mission that will investigate Europa's surface and ocean for the presence of such compounds.

 

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA’s, spacecraft, NASA mission, Jupiter, astrobiology, planetary science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Patang Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
45 Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Kannada Fantasy Thriller Online?

Related Stories

NASA Finds a Crucial Life-Building Chemical on Jupiter’s Moon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Smartwatches Under Rs 10,000 in India
  2. NASA Finds a Crucial Life-Building Chemical on Jupiter's Moon
  3. Naari Naari Naduma Murari OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Astronomers Solve the Mystery Behind M87's Enormous Space Jet
  5. Kombuseevi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Chinese Researchers Develop Ultra-Thin Flexible AI Chip for Smart Wearables
  7. 2026 Grammy Awards Live Streaming, Time, Performers, Hosts, and Everything You Need to Kno
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Solve the Mystery Behind M87’s Enormous Space Jet
  2. Naari Naari Naduma Murari OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. NASA Finds a Crucial Life-Building Chemical on Jupiter’s Moon
  4. Chinese Researchers Develop Ultra-Thin Flexible AI Chip for Smart Wearables
  5. 2026 Grammy Awards Live Streaming, Time, Performers, Hosts, and Everything You Need to Know
  6. Kombuseevi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. 45 Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Kannada Fantasy Thriller Online?
  8. Apple to Prioritize Premium iPhone Launches in 2026 Amid Memory Crunch: Report
  9. CERT-In Asks macOS, Google Chrome Users to Install Updates That Address Security Flaws, Data Theft Risks
  10. Oppo Reno 16 Series Early Leak Hints at Launch Timeline, Dimensity 8500 Chipset and Other Key Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »