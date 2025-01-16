A laser-based imaging method has brought to light intricate tattoo designs on 1,200-year-old mummies from Peru's Chancay culture. These tattoos, once invisible due to fading over centuries, have been revealed in extraordinary detail, showcasing the artistry of ancient tattooing practices. Over 100 mummified remains were examined, and three individuals were found with tattoos featuring fine lines measuring just 0.1 to 0.2 millimetres in thickness, highlighting the precision and skill of the tattoo artists from that era.

Technique Used in the Study

According to research published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), the laser-stimulated fluorescence (LSF) method was employed to study the tattoos. This technique works by making the skin fluoresce in bright white, contrasting with the black ink of the tattoos, which ensures the designs are clearly visible. Researchers noted to Live Science that LSF eliminates issues caused by ink bleeding or fading over time, a problem with traditional examination methods.

Tattoo Patterns and Cultural Significance

Geometric shapes, such as triangles and diamond motifs, were identified among the tattoos, which resemble patterns commonly seen in Chancay pottery and textiles. Michael Pittman, a paleobiologist at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, stated to Live Science that vine-like and animal designs were also observed. Archaeologist Kasia Szremski from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign explained that tattoos in many cultures are often markers of status or identity.

Debate Over Methodology and Findings

Aaron Deter-Wolf, an ancient-tattoo expert with the Tennessee Division of Archaeology, expressed reservations regarding the LSF method, citing insufficient details in the study to prove its superiority over existing techniques like infrared or multispectral imaging while talking to Live Science. Deter-Wolf also disputed the interpretation of tattooing techniques described in the study, suggesting that the tattoos were likely made by incisions rather than by puncture methods.

Museum Collections and Future Potential

The findings underscore the importance of re-evaluating museum collections with advanced technology, as noted by Szremski in his statement to Live Science. While the precise meaning of these tattoos remains unclear, the designs offer a glimpse into the craftsmanship and cultural practices of the Chancay civilisation. Researchers believe the LSF technique may further illuminate tattooing methods and artistry across ancient cultures.