A significant biodiversity survey conducted in Peru's Alto Mayo region has led to the discovery of at least 27 new species, including a striking ‘blob-headed' bristlemouth armored catfish from the genus Chaetostoma. The research, carried out in 2022, highlighted the region's ecological importance, spanning approximately 780,700 hectares in the San Martín department. The survey documented species from the Andes to the Amazon, emphasising the urgent need for conservation efforts to protect this vibrant ecosystem and its threatened wildlife.

Findings of the Survey

According to Conservation International, the survey team identified 2,046 species, including 68 types of fish, of which 18 were recorded for the first time in the Alto Mayo basin. Among these were eight fish species new to science, including the blob-headed Chaetostoma, noted for its enlarged head structure, the function of which remains unknown. The researchers also documented over 200 butterfly species, 10 of which are newly discovered, and 14 recorded in the region for the first time.

New Mammal and Amphibian Species

Dr. Trond Larsen, director of Conservation International's Rapid Assessment Program, stated to sci.news that four mammal species, including the Andean saddle-back tamarin, were found exclusively in the Alto Mayo landscape. The survey also revealed three amphibians new to science, including a climbing salamander from the genus Bolitoglossa. Two snake species potentially unknown to science were also noted during the expedition.

Implications for Conservation

Over 950 vascular plant species were recorded, including three plants likely new to science. Findings also revealed that ecosystems near human settlements retained high biodiversity. The researchers emphasised the need for sustainable management of these habitats to ensure the survival of species and promote activities like ecotourism.

Dr. Larsen also highlighted the role of technologies such as environmental DNA sampling and camera traps in documenting biodiversity, demonstrating the potential of innovative methods in ecological research in his conversation with sci.news.