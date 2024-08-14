Technology News
English Edition

Virtual Autopsy Shows 'Screaming Woman' Mummy Endured Agonising Death

The "Screaming Woman" mummy’s virtual autopsy shows she died in agony, with preserved organs and unique embalming materials.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 August 2024 12:12 IST
Virtual Autopsy Shows 'Screaming Woman' Mummy Endured Agonising Death

Photo Credit: Pixabay/Racheal Parkinson

A virtual autopsy of the "Screaming Woman" mummy reveals a dramatic and painful death.

Highlights
  • "Screaming Woman" mummy’s face shows signs of intense pain at death
  • Embalming used luxurious resins, preserving her body remarkably well
  • CT scan reveals her age, health, and a unique mummification method
Advertisement

A recent study reveals that a 3,500-year-old mummy, known as the "Screaming Woman," experienced a death filled with agony. Virtual autopsies conducted on the mummy, discovered in an Egyptian tomb in 1935, show that her final moments were marked by a painful spasm, which left her face in a scream-like expression.

The "Screaming Woman" was embalmed using luxurious imported substances, including juniper resin and frankincense, which contributed to her exceptional preservation. The detailed CT scan of the mummy, published in the journal Frontiers in Medicine on August 2, 2024, uncovered that her organs were intact and well-preserved, a rarity for mummies from that era. These substances, likely brought from the Eastern Mediterranean or East Africa, were used to protect the body from decay caused by bacteria and insects. Her unique embalming process contrasts with the common practice of removing organs during mummification in the New Kingdom period.

This mummy was adorned with a black wig, made from date palm fibers, and two scarab rings. The wig's composition included crystals to enhance its colour and stiffness, a detail that highlights the complexity of ancient Egyptian funerary practices.

The pronounced open mouth of the mummy is attributed to a cadaveric spasm, a condition where muscles stiffen instantly before death due to extreme pain or stress. This finding suggests that the woman may have died under severe distress, unlike other mummies found with similar expressions.
The study also provided insights into the woman's physical condition. She was around 48 years old at the time of her death, stood about 5 feet tall, and showed signs of mild arthritis and several missing teeth.

The "Screaming Woman" remains a significant subject of study, offering a glimpse into the lives and deaths of ancient Egyptians. Her well-preserved remains continue to be examined, providing valuable information about her health, lifestyle, and the mummification techniques of her time.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Screaming Woman Mummy, Ancient Egyptian mummification, Virtual Autopsy, cadaveric spasm, ancient egypt
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Pixel Watch 3 With Brighter Actua Display Launched in India Alongside Pixel Buds Pro 2
Underground Reservouir on Mars Could Fill Oceans on Planet's Surface, Study Reveals
Virtual Autopsy Shows 'Screaming Woman' Mummy Endured Agonising Death
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Announces Price Cuts for Pixel 8 Pro and Other Older Models
  2. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL with AI Features Debut in India
  3. Google Pixel 9 Series to Go on Sale in India at These Walk-in Centres
  4. Infinix InBook Air Pro+ Renders, Specifications Tipped
  5. Pixel Watch 3 Launched in India Alongside Pixel Buds Pro 2: See Prices
  6. Here's When Xiaomi Could Release its Flagship Tablet With an OLED Display
  7. Gemini Live Will Now Let You Have Two-Way Verbal Conversation With AI
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A06 Renders Surface Again; Suggests Three Colour Options
  2. NASA Explains How Intense Geomagnetic Storms Lead to Stunning Auroras
  3. Reliance, Disney Said to Offer Concessions to Win Antitrust Nod for India Media Merger
  4. James Webb Telescope Captures First Image of Aligned Protostellar Outflows
  5. Developers Told Not to Expect Nintendo Switch 2 to Launch in Current Financial Year: Report
  6. Virtual Autopsy Shows 'Screaming Woman' Mummy Endured Agonising Death
  7. US Considers Breaking Up Google in Rare Antitrust Move
  8. Google Pixel 9 Series to Be Available via Walk-in Retail and Service Centres in India
  9. Google Rolls Out Gemini Live, a Two-Way Voice Feature That Can Take on ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode
  10. Infinix InBook Air Pro+ Design, Specifications Tipped; Said to Get Intel Core i5-1334U CPU
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »