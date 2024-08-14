Virtual Autopsy Shows 'Screaming Woman' Mummy Endured Agonising Death

A recent study reveals that a 3,500-year-old mummy, known as the "Screaming Woman," experienced a death filled with agony. Virtual autopsies conducted on the mummy, discovered in an Egyptian tomb in 1935, show that her final moments were marked by a painful spasm, which left her face in a scream-like expression.

The "Screaming Woman" was embalmed using luxurious imported substances, including juniper resin and frankincense, which contributed to her exceptional preservation. The detailed CT scan of the mummy, published in the journal Frontiers in Medicine on August 2, 2024, uncovered that her organs were intact and well-preserved, a rarity for mummies from that era. These substances, likely brought from the Eastern Mediterranean or East Africa, were used to protect the body from decay caused by bacteria and insects. Her unique embalming process contrasts with the common practice of removing organs during mummification in the New Kingdom period.

This mummy was adorned with a black wig, made from date palm fibers, and two scarab rings. The wig's composition included crystals to enhance its colour and stiffness, a detail that highlights the complexity of ancient Egyptian funerary practices.

The pronounced open mouth of the mummy is attributed to a cadaveric spasm, a condition where muscles stiffen instantly before death due to extreme pain or stress. This finding suggests that the woman may have died under severe distress, unlike other mummies found with similar expressions.

The study also provided insights into the woman's physical condition. She was around 48 years old at the time of her death, stood about 5 feet tall, and showed signs of mild arthritis and several missing teeth.

The "Screaming Woman" remains a significant subject of study, offering a glimpse into the lives and deaths of ancient Egyptians. Her well-preserved remains continue to be examined, providing valuable information about her health, lifestyle, and the mummification techniques of her time.