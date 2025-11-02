Technology News
English Edition

LIGO Detect Possible Second-Generation Black Holes with Extreme Spins

In late 2024, the LIGO-Virgo-KAGRA collaboration detected two gravitational-wave events that revealed unusually spinning black holes.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 November 2025 16:39 IST
LIGO Detect Possible Second-Generation Black Holes with Extreme Spins

Photo Credit: Shanika Galaudage / Northwestern University / Adler Planetarium

GW241011 and GW241110 infographics by Shanika Galaudage / Northwestern University / Adler Planetarium

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • LIGO detects rare high-spin black holes in twin 2024 events.
  • One black hole rotates backward—the first observation of its kind.
  • Supports the theory of second-generation merger-born black holes
Advertisement

Late in 2024, the LIGO-Virgo-KAGRA observatories observed two strange gravitational-wave signals that suggest the existence of so-called second-generation black holes. The rapidly spinning black holes were in collisions, GW241011 and GW241110. The majority of the black holes spin, but in GW241110, one of the black holes has rotated against its orbit, and this is a twist. The bigger hole was rotating extremely fast in GW241011. Such extreme spins imply that the huge holes could have been created as a result of the previous black hole mergers.

Unusual Black Hole Mergers

According to a paper published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, in GW241011 (Oct 2024), LIGO-Virgo-KAGRA detectors observed a merger of black holes with masses around 17 and 7 times the Sun's mass, with the larger one spinning extremely fast. In November 2024, the detectors saw GW241110, the merger of black holes of about 16 and 8 solar masses. Remarkably, in this case, one black hole's spin was tilted opposite its orbit—a first-of-its-kind observation.

Evidence for Second-Generation Black Holes

LIGO scientists note that both events provide “tantalizing evidence” of earlier black hole mergers. Hierarchical models predict that second-generation black holes should be heavier, spin faster, and have misaligned axes, matching the extreme mass ratios and tilted spins seen in GW241011 and GW241110. Astrophysicists suggest such repeated mergers occur in dense star clusters, where multiple collisions are likely. According to the collaboration, these observations “add an important new piece to our understanding” of black hole phenomena. These results offer rare insight into how some black holes can grow by merging with others.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Astrophysics, Ligo, black holes, gravitational waves, Space Science, Astronomy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Ideabaaz Now Streaming on ZEE5: Everything You Need to Know
Visa to Add Support for Four Stablecoins Across Four Blockchains as Usage Surges

Related Stories

LIGO Detect Possible Second-Generation Black Holes with Extreme Spins
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Scientists Stunned as Earth's Magnetosphere Shows Reversed Electric Charge Patterns
#Latest Stories
  1. LIGO Detect Possible Second-Generation Black Holes with Extreme Spins
  2. Scientists Stunned as Earth’s Magnetosphere Shows Reversed Electric Charge Patterns
  3. One Piece: Into the Grand Line OTT Release Date Revealed: What You Need to Know
  4. Ballad of a Small Player Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Collin Farrell Starrer Movie
  5. Dining With The Kapoors OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  6. Stranger Things Season 5 OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  7. Ufff Yeh Siyapaa Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know About Sohum Shah’s Silent Comedy
  8. Nishaanchi (2025) Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  9. Lava Agni 4 Teased to Come With Dual Rear Camera System; Certification Site Listing Reveals Battery Specifications
  10. Microsoft Announces Latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build With Ask Copilot in Taskbar, Shared Audio Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »