The OnePlus Community Sale kicked off in India earlier this week, bringing discounts on a number of smartphones in its portfolio, from flagship models to the mid-range Nord series. The sale coincides with the Chinese tech firm's 12th anniversary celebrations. Apart from phones, the company is also offering various audio devices like truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets and wireless neckband earphones at relatively low prices. Customers can avail discounts on credit cards of select banks, that will further lower the cost of their purchases during the sale.

OnePlus Community Sale Discounts, Bank Offers

The OnePlus Community Sale, which started earlier this week, will be concluded on December 18 (Thursday) in India. As part of the ongoing sale event, customers can buy the company's latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, at a discounted price. More affordable models like the OnePlus 13s, OnePlus Nord 5, and Nord CE 5 can also be purchased at lower prices.

Available on Amazon and the OnePlus India online store, the OnePlus Community Sale is providing an instant discount of up to Rs. 4,000 on Axis Bank and HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. However, customers who do not wish to pay the full price in one go can opt for interest-free EMI plans of up to six months with a credit card of a “leading bank”.

With the bank offers, people can buy the new OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13s at discounted prices of Rs. 68,999 and Rs. 51,999. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 5 and the Nord CE 5 can be purchased at relatively low prices of Rs. 30,749 and Rs. 23,749.

The OnePlus Community Sale also brings discounts on OnePlus Buds 4, Nord Buds 3r, and Bullets Z3, which are available at Rs. 4,799, Rs. 1,499, and Rs. 1,149, coming down from their listed prices of Rs. 6,499, Rs. 1,999, and Rs. 1,999, respectively.

To recap, the OnePlus 15 was launched in India on November 13 at a starting price of Rs. 72,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The flagship phone is offered in Infinite Black, Sand Storm, and Ultra Violet colourways. It is equipped with a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1,272x2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness. Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset powers the handset. It features up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra+ RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. Moreover, it packs a 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

