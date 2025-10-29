Technology News
Ideabaaz Now Streaming on ZEE5: Everything You Need to Know

Ideabaaz, a new business reality show to stream every Saturday and Sunday on ZEE5 and Zee TV.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 October 2025 19:33 IST
Ideabaaz Now Streaming on ZEE5: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Zee5

ZEE5 has confirmed the confirmation of its new business reality show Ideabaaz on ZEE5

Highlights
  • The show will focus on founders from Tier 2 and 3 cities.
  • Giving them access to funding and visibility across the nation.
  • Pratik Gandhi brings his charismatic aura as he hosts.
ZEE5 is now premiering its new show Ideabaaz every Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 pm and 11:30 pm respectively on ZEETV and ZEE5. The show focuses on the grassroots innovation and entrepreneurs across India. Hosted by Pratik Gandhi, the show will have 10 founders, 5 Titans, in which 14 aspiring fashion founders will pitch their ideas, show their collections, which is a good funding pool. Raj Nayak produces this one. Here is everything you need to know about the show.

When and Where to Watch Ideabaaz?

Ideabaaz, the new reality show, will be streaming every Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 pm and 11:00 pm on ZEE5 and Zee TV, respectively.

Plot of the Ideabaaz

Ideabaaz, founded by Jeet Wagh and family, is an integrated start-up reality show and platform, produced by Raj Nayak, the show focuses on discovering new founders in Tier 2 and 3 cities. Through this, the founders can get funding, mentorship and national visibility. The show is expected to reach 1.3 million viewers countrywide in Hindi language on ZEE5 and Zee TV. The best part is that this step has been taken at a time when India is stepping towards fostering research and innovation across sectors.

The show will follow 14 aspiring fashion founders who will be pitching their ideas, showcasing their collections, with a complete funding pool of 40 crores across eight episodes.

Cast and Crew

Simran Mohapratra, Shaili Chopra, Sandesh Sharda, Rishabh Mariwala, Priyanka Salot, Pawan Jaggi, Jimmy Mistry, Arjun Vaidya, Archana Jahangir, and Anupam Bansal are the investors. At the same time, Pratik Gandhi hosts the show.

Reception

Ideabaaz, a new business reality show will be hosted by Pratik Gandhi. It will be streaming every Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 pm and 11:00 pm respectively on ZEE5 and Zee Tv. As of now the show does not have an IMDB rating.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ZEE5, Zee TV, Ideabaaz, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Visa to Add Support for Four Stablecoins Across Four Blockchains as Usage Surges

