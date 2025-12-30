Technology News
Amazon Get Fit Days Sale 2026 Announced in India: Check Out Some of the Best Deals

The Amazon Get Fit Days sale will go live in India on January 1.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 December 2025 10:55 IST
OnePlus Watch 2 launched in India at Rs. 24,999 but can be bought at Rs. 13,999 during the sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Get Fit Days 2026 sale focuses on active lifestyle products
  • Whoop One health tracking band is available at Rs. 20,990 in the sale
  • Smartwatch deals include Fastrack Limitless X2 and OnePlus Watch 2
Amazon Get Fit Days 2026 sale will kick off in India this week, as a sale event focused on fitness, sports, and active lifestyle products. Starting January 1, the e-commerce giant will tap into growing interest in health and wellness across the country, especially at the beginning of the new year when many customers set new fitness goals. The event brings together a wide range of products, from advanced health tracking wearables and smartwatches to home workout equipment and sports accessories. With curated deals, easy online access, and card-based offers, the sale gives customers looking to start or upgrade their fitness journey access to a one-stop destination for fitness and sports essentials.

Amazon Get Fit Days Sale Offers, Discounts

During the Amazon Get Fit Days sale, customers can explore deals across key fitness categories, starting with advanced wearables like the Whoop One, a health monitoring band priced at Rs. 20,990. For home cardio workouts, the Lifelong Walking Pad Treadmill will be available at Rs. 10,999.

If you're planning to purchase some fitness accessories, the Tego Stance Yoga Mat will be sold for Rs. 3,309. The sale also includes smartwatch offers, with the Fastrack Limitless X2 priced at Rs. 1,699, and the OnePlus Watch 2 at Rs. 13,999.

Best Amazon Get Fit Days Deals 2026

Product MRP Sale Price Amazon Link
Whoop One Rs. 21,990 Rs. 20,990 Buy Now
Whoop Peak Rs. 28,990 Rs. 27,990 Buy Now
Boldfit Resistance Band Set Rs. 2,990 Rs. 1,199 Buy Now
Slovic Door Pull Up Bar Rs. 1,499 Rs. 599 Buy Now
Lifelong Walking Pad Treadmill Rs. 45,000 Rs. 10,999 Buy Now
PowerMax Fitness TDM Treadmill Rs. 62,390 Rs. 16,499 Buy Now
Flexnest Adjustable Iron Dumbbells Set Rs. 41,000 Rs. 16,998 Buy Now
Tego Stance Yoga Mat Rs. 3,599 Rs. 3,309 Buy Now
Yonex Mavis 350 Shuttlecock Rs. 1,265 Rs. 1,115 Buy Now
Nivia Dominator 3.0 Football Rs. 1,599 Rs. 1,196 Buy Now
Lifelong Fit Pro Spin Bike Rs. 29,999 Rs. 8,299 Buy Now
Leader Beast 26T Mountain Bike (7-speed) Rs. 18,999 Rs. 5,759 Buy Now
Fastrack Limitless X2 Smartwatch Rs. 2,995 Rs. 1,699 Buy Now
Fastrack Limitless Fs1+ Rs. 5,995 Rs. 1,599 Buy Now
Cultsport Cult.Sport Burn Plus Rs. 7,999 Rs. 1,999 Buy Now
Cultsport Ace X Rs. 11,999 Rs. 1,699 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Fit3 (Grey) Rs. 9,999 Rs. 4,499 Buy Now
OnePlus Watch 2 Rs. 27,999 Rs. 13,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Watch 2

OnePlus Watch 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Fast wired charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Can also record short naps
  • Bad
  • Only comes in one size
  • Limited strap options
  • Watch faces need an overhaul
  • Thick display bezel
Read detailed OnePlus Watch 2 review
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Sucharita Ganguly
OnePlus Turbo 6, OnePlus Turbo 6V Battery Capacities Revealed Ahead of China Launch
