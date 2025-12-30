The Amazon Get Fit Days sale will go live in India on January 1.
Amazon Get Fit Days 2026 sale will kick off in India this week, as a sale event focused on fitness, sports, and active lifestyle products. Starting January 1, the e-commerce giant will tap into growing interest in health and wellness across the country, especially at the beginning of the new year when many customers set new fitness goals. The event brings together a wide range of products, from advanced health tracking wearables and smartwatches to home workout equipment and sports accessories. With curated deals, easy online access, and card-based offers, the sale gives customers looking to start or upgrade their fitness journey access to a one-stop destination for fitness and sports essentials.
During the Amazon Get Fit Days sale, customers can explore deals across key fitness categories, starting with advanced wearables like the Whoop One, a health monitoring band priced at Rs. 20,990. For home cardio workouts, the Lifelong Walking Pad Treadmill will be available at Rs. 10,999.
If you're planning to purchase some fitness accessories, the Tego Stance Yoga Mat will be sold for Rs. 3,309. The sale also includes smartwatch offers, with the Fastrack Limitless X2 priced at Rs. 1,699, and the OnePlus Watch 2 at Rs. 13,999.
|Product
|MRP
|Sale Price
|Amazon Link
|Whoop One
|Rs. 21,990
|Rs. 20,990
|Buy Now
|Whoop Peak
|Rs. 28,990
|Rs. 27,990
|Buy Now
|Boldfit Resistance Band Set
|Rs. 2,990
|Rs. 1,199
|Buy Now
|Slovic Door Pull Up Bar
|Rs. 1,499
|Rs. 599
|Buy Now
|Lifelong Walking Pad Treadmill
|Rs. 45,000
|Rs. 10,999
|Buy Now
|PowerMax Fitness TDM Treadmill
|Rs. 62,390
|Rs. 16,499
|Buy Now
|Flexnest Adjustable Iron Dumbbells Set
|Rs. 41,000
|Rs. 16,998
|Buy Now
|Tego Stance Yoga Mat
|Rs. 3,599
|Rs. 3,309
|Buy Now
|Yonex Mavis 350 Shuttlecock
|Rs. 1,265
|Rs. 1,115
|Buy Now
|Nivia Dominator 3.0 Football
|Rs. 1,599
|Rs. 1,196
|Buy Now
|Lifelong Fit Pro Spin Bike
|Rs. 29,999
|Rs. 8,299
|Buy Now
|Leader Beast 26T Mountain Bike (7-speed)
|Rs. 18,999
|Rs. 5,759
|Buy Now
|Fastrack Limitless X2 Smartwatch
|Rs. 2,995
|Rs. 1,699
|Buy Now
|Fastrack Limitless Fs1+
|Rs. 5,995
|Rs. 1,599
|Buy Now
|Cultsport Cult.Sport Burn Plus
|Rs. 7,999
|Rs. 1,999
|Buy Now
|Cultsport Ace X
|Rs. 11,999
|Rs. 1,699
|Buy Now
|Samsung Galaxy Fit3 (Grey)
|Rs. 9,999
|Rs. 4,499
|Buy Now
|OnePlus Watch 2
|Rs. 27,999
|Rs. 13,999
|Buy Now
