Amazon Get Fit Days 2026 sale will kick off in India this week, as a sale event focused on fitness, sports, and active lifestyle products. Starting January 1, the e-commerce giant will tap into growing interest in health and wellness across the country, especially at the beginning of the new year when many customers set new fitness goals. The event brings together a wide range of products, from advanced health tracking wearables and smartwatches to home workout equipment and sports accessories. With curated deals, easy online access, and card-based offers, the sale gives customers looking to start or upgrade their fitness journey access to a one-stop destination for fitness and sports essentials.

Amazon Get Fit Days Sale Offers, Discounts

During the Amazon Get Fit Days sale, customers can explore deals across key fitness categories, starting with advanced wearables like the Whoop One, a health monitoring band priced at Rs. 20,990. For home cardio workouts, the Lifelong Walking Pad Treadmill will be available at Rs. 10,999.

If you're planning to purchase some fitness accessories, the Tego Stance Yoga Mat will be sold for Rs. 3,309. The sale also includes smartwatch offers, with the Fastrack Limitless X2 priced at Rs. 1,699, and the OnePlus Watch 2 at Rs. 13,999.

Best Amazon Get Fit Days Deals 2026

