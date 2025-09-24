Technology News
India's Barren Island Volcano Records Mild Activity in September 2025, Scientists Report

Barren Island, India’s only active volcano, produced minor eruptions on Sept. 13 and 20, 2025. Authorities report no threat to nearby islands, though scientists continue close monitoring of the remote Andaman site.

Updated: 24 September 2025 22:04 IST
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Highlights
  • Two mild eruptions detected on Sept. 13 and 20, 2025
  • No threat reported to nearby Andaman or Nicobar communities
  • Volcano historically active since its first eruption in 1787
In September 2025, two small eruptions took place at Barren Island, a deserted island of the Andaman Islands, the only active volcano in India. Authorities claimed that the small explosions on Sept 13 and 20 does not possess any immediate danger. The island, about 140 km off Port Blair, is where the Indian and Burmese crustal plates meet. Since its initial reported eruption in 1787 it has been intermittently in action.

Eruptions in 2025

According to news, The volcano on the Barren island showed activity again in September of 2025. On Sept 13 and 20, small eruptions were reported and officials described the two eruptions as minor. The Andaman and Nicobar government observed no casualties or losses, and no threat to adjoining places. Scientists keep a vigil on the volcano. Since its history is volatile, it is crucial that it should be monitored. Other analysts attribute the explosion of Sept 20 to a 4.2 magnitude earthquake that had taken place two days earlier. Similar eruption in September 2023 was also mild and did not endanger the surrounding communities.

History

Barren Island is the only historically active volcano in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago , covering about 8.3 km² and rising 354 m above sea level . The closest inhabited island lies roughly 140–150 km away. The first recorded eruption was in 1787, and it has erupted intermittently since, including in 1991, 2005, 2017 and 2022 . Scientists describe its eruptions as strombolian or vulcanian, producing ash plumes and occasional lava flows. Because of its remote location, even larger events have posed little hazard to people  Satellite monitoring in July 2025 showed an ash plume rising to about 2.1 km above sea level.

 

Further reading: BarrenIsland, Volcano, Eruption, Andaman
