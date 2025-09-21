Technology News
SpaceX Launches 28 Starlink Satellites on Falcon 9, Booster Lands Safely

SpaceX launched 28 Starlink satellites with Falcon 9 on Sept. 18, 2025, as the booster landed safely on a droneship.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 September 2025 17:00 IST
SpaceX Launches 28 Starlink Satellites on Falcon 9, Booster Lands Safely

Photo Credit: Spacex

SpaceX launches 28 Starlink satellites to orbit

Highlights
  • 28 Starlink satellites launched from Cape Canaveral on Sept. 18, 2025
  • Falcon 9 booster landed on the droneship “Just Read the Instructions”
  • Marks the 117th Falcon 9 flight of 2025, mostly for Starlink missions
On Sept. 18, 2025, its rocketry shot another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit, and back out broadband internet service, on a flight from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on the booster's trusted Falcon 9 rocket. The rocket's first-stage booster safely returned to Earth and landed on the droneship “Just Read the Instructions,” in the Atlantic Ocean, with a controlled crunch. The mission is meant to demonstrate “the cost savings and reusability” that SpaceX has introduced. The mission is the newest part of the company's plan to grow its Starlink constellation, which seeks to deliver faster and more widespread internet services around the world.

Rocket Launch and Safe Landing

As per NASA, the launch was the 117th flight of a Falcon 9 rocket since 2025. The bulk of these missions is for Starlink. After it is launched, the spacecraft's upper stage carries them into low Earth orbit, where they will be deployed about 64 minutes after liftoff.

The booster, named B1092, had flown and landed six times previously. And on this mission as well, it returned to and landed on the drone ship. Reusing the boosters helps keep costs down and opens up the potential for more launches.

With that launch, Starlink is now one of the largest constellations of satellites ever made by humans. It already has almost 8,400 operational satellites in orbit. These combine to provide worldwide internet access, particularly in areas with few ground stations.

This launch demonstrates that SpaceX's pace of launches is increasing. It's evidence of hardware reuse, greater confidence in fly rates, and the fast maturation of satellite networks. All of these endeavours are in service to easier and more global internet access.

 

Comments

Further reading: Nasa, spacex, falcon, Satellite
SpaceX Launches 28 Starlink Satellites on Falcon 9, Booster Lands Safely
