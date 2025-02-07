Technology News
Moon’s Deepest Canyons Formed in Minutes by High-Speed Impact Debris

Two massive lunar canyons, deeper than the Grand Canyon, were created in minutes by high-speed rock debris.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 February 2025 19:00 IST
Photo Credit: NASA

  • Vallis Schrödinger, Vallis Planck formed in minutes after impact
  • Lunar debris traveled at speeds over 4,600 km/h, study finds
  • Astronauts may find ancient lunar samples in the impact zone
Two colossal canyons on the moon, both deeper than the Grand Canyon, were formed in under ten minutes by surges of high-speed rock debris, as per reports. These valleys, named Vallis Schrödinger and Vallis Planck, extend for 270 kilometres and 280 kilometres, respectively, with depths of up to 3.5 kilometres. Comparatively, the Grand Canyon reaches a maximum depth of approximately 1.9 kilometres. The canyons are located near the Schrödinger impact basin in the lunar south polar region, an area marked by towering mountains and deep craters.

Impact that shaped the lunar landscape

According to the study published in Nature Communications, these canyons are part of several valleys that formed from the debris ejected during the impact that created Schrödinger basin, a 320-kilometre-wide crater formed around 3.81 billion years ago. The basin is positioned on the outer edge of the South Pole–Aitken basin, the moon's largest and oldest remaining impact structure, which dates back more than 4.2 billion years.

Unprecedented energy levels behind the canyons

As per findings, rocky debris from the impact travelled at speeds ranging between 3,420 and 4,600 kilometres per hour. In comparison, a bullet from a 9mm handgun reaches speeds of about 2,200 kilometres per hour. The force required to carve these canyons is estimated to have been over 130 times greater than the total energy stored in the current global nuclear arsenal.

Key insights for future lunar exploration

Speaking to Space.com, David Kring, a geologist at the Lunar and Planetary Institute, highlighted that unlike the Grand Canyon, which was shaped by water over millions of years, these lunar canyons were formed in a matter of minutes by rock flows. The distribution of impact debris also suggests that astronauts landing near the South Pole–Aitken basin may find better access to some of the moon's oldest geological samples. These insights contribute to ongoing research on potential landing sites for future lunar missions.

 

Further reading: Moon, Lunar Canyons, Space Exploration, Schrödinger Basin, Moon Geology, Lunar Impact, NASA, Space Science
