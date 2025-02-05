Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 later this year. Over the past few weeks, numerous details about these upcoming foldable smartphones have surfaced through leaks. Now, a tipster has highlighted the anticipated upgrades these models may introduce over their predecessors. Additionally, the probable production timeline for both devices has also been tipped. The phones will succeed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Key Upgrades (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to arrive with smoother and more "durable hinge mechanism" over preceding handsets, according to an X post by tipster PandaFlash (@PandaFlashPro).

The display crease in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is "almost gone," as per the tipster, who added that a little bit is visible in some light. The tipster explained that due to the new, more durable hinge structure and flexible glass, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely have significantly lower crease visibility compared to the current Galaxy Z Fold 6.

As per the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to come with larger vapour chambers than their predecessors. The purported smartphones are expected to retain the pill-shaped speaker design as well as the button placement of the older models.

In a separate post, the tipster claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are being tested with the Android 15-based One UI 7.1 version. According to the tipster, the upcoming Galaxy AI features for these foldable smartphones as well as the newly launched Galaxy S25 series handsets, will be based on One UI 7.1.

Both Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to sport displays with 2,600 nits of peak brightness levels. In another post, the tipster suggested that the production of the seventh generation of foldable smartphones from the South Korean tech giant will start in May this year.

Previously, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been tipped to launch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC. However, the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to be powered by the yet-unannounced in-house Exynos 2500 chipset. They are said to support 12GB of RAM as well as 256GB and 512GB storage options. The book-style Galaxy Z Fold 7 could come in a third 1TB option. They are expected to retain the launch prices of the existing handsets.