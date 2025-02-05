Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Key Specifications Leaked Online

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 may get a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 February 2025 15:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Key Specifications Leaked Online

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 (pictured) were launched in July 2024

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 production could start in May
  • The handsets are expected to run Android 15-based One UI 7.1
  • The upcoming Galaxy foldables may get more durable hinges
Advertisement

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 later this year. Over the past few weeks, numerous details about these upcoming foldable smartphones have surfaced through leaks. Now, a tipster has highlighted the anticipated upgrades these models may introduce over their predecessors. Additionally, the probable production timeline for both devices has also been tipped. The phones will succeed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Key Upgrades (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to arrive with smoother and more "durable hinge mechanism" over preceding handsets, according to an X post by tipster PandaFlash (@PandaFlashPro).

The display crease in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is "almost gone," as per the tipster, who added that a little bit is visible in some light. The tipster explained that due to the new, more durable hinge structure and flexible glass, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely have significantly lower crease visibility compared to the current Galaxy Z Fold 6.

As per the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to come with larger vapour chambers than their predecessors. The purported smartphones are expected to retain the pill-shaped speaker design as well as the button placement of the older models.

In a separate post, the tipster claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are being tested with the Android 15-based One UI 7.1 version. According to the tipster, the upcoming Galaxy AI features for these foldable smartphones as well as the newly launched Galaxy S25 series handsets, will be based on One UI 7.1.

Both Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to sport displays with 2,600 nits of peak brightness levels. In another post, the tipster suggested that the production of the seventh generation of foldable smartphones from the South Korean tech giant will start in May this year.

Previously, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been tipped to launch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC. However, the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to be powered by the yet-unannounced in-house Exynos 2500 chipset. They are said to support 12GB of RAM as well as 256GB and 512GB storage options. The book-style Galaxy Z Fold 7 could come in a third 1TB option. They are expected to retain the launch prices of the existing handsets.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Base 12GB RAM
  • Improved primary camera
  • Useful AI features
  • 7 years of software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Cover screen still has limited controls
  • Average battery life
  • Wired charging is still locked at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 features, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 features, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Ola Electric Roadster X Series With Mid-Drive Motor, Up to 501 KM IDC Range Launched in India

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Key Specifications Leaked Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9a Buyers Will Reportedly Get These Freebies
  2. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Could Launch Soon With These Four Rear Cameras
  3. Samsung Teases Launch of New Galaxy F-Series Smartphone
  4. Apple Rolls Out Invites App for iPhone for Creating Custom Invitations
  5. Ola Electric Roadster X Series Launched in India With Up to 501 KM Range
  6. Asus ROG Phone 9 FE With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. A New Method Improves Kesterite Solar Cells, Making Them More Efficient
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Key Specifications Leaked Online
  3. Ola Electric Roadster X Series With Mid-Drive Motor, Up to 501 KM IDC Range Launched in India
  4. Meta to Show Labels for Ads That Have Been Significantly Edited Using AI Tools
  5. FDA Approves Suzetrigine, First Non-Opioid Painkiller in Decades
  6. Samsung Galaxy F-Series Phone India Launch Teased; to Be Available on Flipkart
  7. Polar Bear Fur's Natural Oil Prevents Ice Build-Up, Study Finds
  8. Bada Naam Karenge OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Asus ROG Phone 9 FE With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Realme P3 Spotted on Geekbench Website With Unknown Snapdragon Chipset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »