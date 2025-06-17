Rematch OTT Release Revealed: Know Where to Stream it Online

Written and directed by Yan England, Rematch is a Television mini-series that features Christian Cooke in the lead role. The series revolves around the historic battle between the world chess champion, Garry Kasparov, and IBM's supercomputer, Deep Blue. The battle is worth watching as the game intensifies when both decide not to give up. There are a total of six episodes. Although the series is French-Hungarian, however, it has been made in the English language. Now, the series is ready for its digital debut and is landing on your screens this June.

When and Where to Watch Rematch

Rematch is set to make its debut in June only on Lionsgate Play. The viewers will need a subscription to watch the series. Available in the English language.

Official Trailer and Plot of Rematch

Rematch is a psychological thriller that follows the unbeatable world champion Garry Kasparov, portrayed by Christian Cooke, in battles with IBM's supercomputer, Deep Blue. He has to put all of his at stake in defending humanity against the new generation of computers that possess a high speed of calculation. This series signifies extensive emotions and the robust journey of preparations, while they set themselves ready to face each other at the finals. The climax will make the audience go wow, and the series is highly engaging.

Cast and Crew of Rematch

Rematch is a complete star-studded series including names like Christian Cooke, Sarah Bolger, Aiden Quinn, Tom Austen, Orion Lee, and more. The series has been written and directed by Yan England, accompanied by Andre Gulluni. Likewise, the music composer of the series is Gregoire Auger, while the cinematography has been done by Jerome Sabourin.

Reception of Rematch

This mini-series was released in the year 2024, in the month of September. The audience and critics voted positively for the strong plot and performances. The IMDb rating of Rematch is 7.3/10.