Technology News
English Edition

Rematch OTT Release Revealed: Know Where to Stream it Online

Rematch, a Yan England directorial, is set to make its OTT release soon this June.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 June 2025 12:40 IST
Rematch OTT Release Revealed: Know Where to Stream it Online

Photo Credit: Lionsgate Play

Rematch OTT Release Date Announced – Find Out When and Where You Can Stream It Online Now

Highlights
  • Rematch is a psychological thriller mini-series
  • The series comprises six episodes in total
  • Streaming Soon, only on Lionsgate Play
Advertisement

Written and directed by Yan England, Rematch is a Television mini-series that features Christian Cooke in the lead role. The series revolves around the historic battle between the world chess champion, Garry Kasparov, and IBM's supercomputer, Deep Blue. The battle is worth watching as the game intensifies when both decide not to give up. There are a total of six episodes. Although the series is French-Hungarian, however, it has been made in the English language. Now, the series is ready for its digital debut and is landing on your screens this June.

When and Where to Watch Rematch

Rematch is set to make its debut in June only on Lionsgate Play. The viewers will need a subscription to watch the series. Available in the English language.

Official Trailer and Plot of Rematch

Rematch is a psychological thriller that follows the unbeatable world champion Garry Kasparov, portrayed by Christian Cooke, in battles with IBM's supercomputer, Deep Blue. He has to put all of his at stake in defending humanity against the new generation of computers that possess a high speed of calculation. This series signifies extensive emotions and the robust journey of preparations, while they set themselves ready to face each other at the finals. The climax will make the audience go wow, and the series is highly engaging.

Cast and Crew of Rematch

Rematch is a complete star-studded series including names like Christian Cooke, Sarah Bolger, Aiden Quinn, Tom Austen, Orion Lee, and more. The series has been written and directed by Yan England, accompanied by Andre Gulluni. Likewise, the music composer of the series is Gregoire Auger, while the cinematography has been done by Jerome Sabourin.

Reception of Rematch

This mini-series was released in the year 2024, in the month of September. The audience and critics voted positively for the strong plot and performances. The IMDb rating of Rematch is 7.3/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: LionsgatePlay, Rematch, Thriller
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Poco F7 Design Spotted in Leaked Renders; Battery Specifications Revealed via Flipkart
Samsung's Upcoming Running Events Reportedly Hint at Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 and Watch 8 Series Launch Timeline

Related Stories

Rematch OTT Release Revealed: Know Where to Stream it Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 FE Global Launch Confirmed; Design Teased
  2. Poco F7 Launch Date, Price in India, Design and Key Features Leaked Online
  3. OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 Colour Options, Key Features Leaked
  4. WhatsApp Is Finally introducing Ads on Its Messaging App
  5. Google Pixel 10 Series May Get a Tele-Macro Camera: All Details
  6. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series, Watch X2 Mini, Enco Buds 3, Pad SE to Launch Globally
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Design Revealed in New Leaked Renders
  8. OnePlus Nord 5 Series, OnePlus Buds 4 to Launch in India on This Date
  9. Tecno Pova 7 5G Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  10. OnePlus 15 May Get a Big Design Overhaul
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta AI App Now Shows a Warning Message to Dissuade Users from Publicly Sharing Private Chats
  2. OnePlus Pad Lite, OnePlus Watch 3 43mm to Launch on July 8 Alongside Nord 5 Series
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch to Get Bedtime Guidance, Vascular Load Features With One UI 8 Watch Update
  4. OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 Colour Options, Key Specifications Leaked
  5. Borderlands 4 Won't Cost $80 After All as 2K Confirms Pricing and Pre-Order Details
  6. Ace Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Movie
  7. Dear Uma Now Available for Streaming on Sun NXT: What You Need to Know About Poetic Drama
  8. Blind Spot Starring Naveen Chandra Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  9. Echo Valley Now Streaming on Apple TV+: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Rematch OTT Release Revealed: Know Where to Stream it Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »