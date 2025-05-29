Technology News
English Edition

MIT Study Reveals Why Roman Concrete Lasts Thousands of Years

A recent MIT-led study reveals that Roman concrete’s strength comes from volcanic ash, lime clasts, and hot mixing, giving it self-healing powers that modern cement lacks.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 May 2025 21:11 IST
MIT Study Reveals Why Roman Concrete Lasts Thousands of Years

Photo Credit: Pexels/Chait Goli

Ancient Roman structures fascinate people and scholars alike

Highlights
  • Roman concrete contains self-healing lime clasts
  • Volcanic ash enabled pozzolanic reaction for durability
  • Hot mixing gave ancient concrete fast-setting strength
Advertisement

Ancient Roman structures have always been a major attraction for both common people and researchers. The durability of those magnificent architectural feats like the Pantheon of Rome has made researchers curious about how they are standing tall nearly after two thousand years of the height of the Roman empire. While The longevity of these structures can be attributed largely to Roman concrete, question still prevails about the speciality and the materials used in the concrete itself. 

Ingredients of Roman concrete

According to the study published in the journal Science Advances, an international team of researchers led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) found that not only are the materials slightly different from what we may have thought, but the techniques used to mix them were also different.

One key ingrediant was pozzolan, or ash. The Romans used ash from the volcanic beds of the Italian city Pozzuoli and shipped it all over the empire. The silica and alumina in the ash react with lime and water in a pozzolanic reaction at ambient temperatures, resulting in a stronger, longer lasting concrete.
Another key ingredient is lime clasts, or small chunks of quicklime.

These clasts give Roman concrete its self-healing capability. Concrete weathers and weakens over time, but water can infiltrate its cracks and reach the clasts. When they react with the water, the clasts create crystals called calcites that fill in the cracks.

Difference with modern day cement

The high-temperature kiln process used today to make modern day Portland cement, grinds all materials into fine powder. It eliminates the lime clasts which results into the lack of the self-healing properties of Roman cement.

The Romans utilized a method known as hot mixing, which involves combining quicklime with pozzolan, water and other ingredients and then heating them up. The MIT team found that this method helps unlock the lime clasts' self-healing abilities, and can result in faster setting than cement made with a quicklime-water solution called slaked lime.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: MIT, Roman concrete, ancient architecture, self-healing cement, pozzolan, quicklime, Pantheon, construction materials, hot mixing, Portland cement
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Outlines Vision for Universal AI Assistant, Expands Project Astra and Project Mariner
Hong Kong Passes stablecoin Bill, One Step Closer to Issuance

Related Stories

MIT Study Reveals Why Roman Concrete Lasts Thousands of Years
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 15T: Everything We Know Ahead of Launch in India
#Latest Stories
  1. A Planet Is Being Born: Astronomers Capture Rare Cosmic Snapshot
  2. New ‘Gambling Carnot Engine’ Challenges 200-Year-Old Thermodynamic Law
  3. Rambo in Love OTT Release Date: When and Where to Stream the Telugu Rom-Com Series Online
  4. John Abraham-Starrer Tehran Is Now Streaming Online: All Details Here
  5. Lazarus Miniseries: When and Where to Watch the Horror Thriller Online
  6. NASA’s Perseverance Rover Spots Helmet-Like Rock on Mars, Sparks Geology Debate
  7. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Now Streaming on Prime Video: Know All About This Action Thriller Online
  8. Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: When and Where to Watch New Season of Addam's Family Online?
  9. NASA Sets Up Orion Mission Evaluation Room to Safeguard Artemis II Astronauts
  10. NASA’s Orion Control Room Prepares for Artemis II Lunar Mission
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »