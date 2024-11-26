Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Namibian Observatory Spots Highest Energy Cosmic Electrons Opening Better Understanding of Cosmic Rays

Namibian Observatory Spots Highest Energy Cosmic Electrons Opening Better Understanding of Cosmic Rays

The H.E.S.S. Observatory in Namibia records the most energetic cosmic ray electrons, revealing nearby accelerators.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 November 2024 23:00 IST
Namibian Observatory Spots Highest Energy Cosmic Electrons Opening Better Understanding of Cosmic Rays

Photo Credit: H.E.S.S. collaboration

The space weather effects of cosmic rays on Earth have been significant

Highlights
  • H.E.S.S. Observatory finds highest-energy cosmic ray electrons recorded.
  • Discovery points to nearby cosmic accelerators like pulsars, supernovae.
  • Findings reshape understanding of high-energy particles in the universe.
Advertisement

After over a decade of research, the H.E.S.S. Observatory in Namibia has recorded the most energetic cosmic ray electrons ever detected, according to reports. These high-energy particles, comprising electrons and positrons, are believed to originate from intense cosmic phenomena such as supernova explosions, neutron stars, and black holes. The discovery suggests that the sources of these particles are likely to be within a few hundred light-years of the solar system.

High-Energy Electron Detection Challenges

The study, as per a Space.com report, highlights that these findings shed light on extreme cosmic processes. Dr Mathieu de Naurois, Deputy Director of the H.E.S.S. collaboration and a researcher at the French National Centre for Scientific Research, stated that understanding these cosmic rays allows us to unveil big particle accelerators in the universe that are often associated with the most violent phenomena.

The research indicates that detecting these particles is particularly challenging due to their rarity and the difficulty in distinguishing them from other cosmic rays. Reports state that the H.E.S.S. Observatory utilised a vast telescope array designed to capture Cherenkov radiation, a phenomenon occurring when high-energy particles collide with Earth's atmosphere. This innovative approach enabled the detection of electrons with energy levels surpassing several teraelectronvolts, which exceed the capabilities of Earth-based particle accelerators.

Nearby Cosmic Accelerators

According to the study, the team identified a sharp energy spectrum break at 1 TeV, indicating rapid energy loss by electrons within the Milky Way. Dr Mathieu de Naurois told Space.com that this points to nearby sources, possibly involving supernova remnants or pulsars. The analysis suggests that these phenomena serve as powerful particle accelerators, producing the highest-energy electrons ever observed.

The findings provide crucial data for understanding cosmic rays and will serve as a benchmark for future studies, as noted by researchers involved in the project. This discovery adds to ongoing efforts to explore the universe's most energetic processes and their implications.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cosmic rays, Space, Science, Solar System
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
NASA and JAXA’s XRISM Mission Captures Detailed Data from X-Ray Emitting Wolf-Rayet Star
Windows 11, Version 24H2, Update Causing Issues With Some Ubisoft Games, Microsoft Confirms
Namibian Observatory Spots Highest Energy Cosmic Electrons Opening Better Understanding of Cosmic Rays
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Design Revealed in New Hands-on Video
  2. Oppo Reno 13 Series With Dimensity 8350 Chipset Goes Official
  3. iQOO 13 Cameras: A Closer Look with Samples
  4. Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  5. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ to Launch in India With These Features
  6. OnePlus Ace 5 Series Officially Confirmed to Launch Soon
  7. Samsung Foldable Gaming Console Design Revealed in New Patent
  8. OnePlus Watch 3 Tipped to Launch Alongside OnePlus 13, 13R Globally
#Latest Stories
  1. Brazilian Flowers Employ Pollen Catapults to Dominate Pollination Battles
  2. Namibian Observatory Spots Highest Energy Cosmic Electrons Opening Better Understanding of Cosmic Rays
  3. NASA and JAXA’s XRISM Mission Captures Detailed Data from X-Ray Emitting Wolf-Rayet Star
  4. Solar Activity Increase Results in Shortens Lifespan of Binar CubeSats
  5. ISS Crew Detected Toxic Smell from Docked Russian Cargo Spacecraft, Safety Measures Activated
  6. NASA Europa Clipper Advances Toward Jupiter’s Moon, Instruments Successfully Deployed
  7. Dogecoin Foundation Seeks Funding to Develop ‘Dogebox’: Details  
  8. Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Gold Edition With 18K Gold-Inlaid Bezel, Sapphire Glass Launched
  9. Crab Nebula’s Strange Zebra Pattern Pulsars Could Be Due to Its Unusual Plasma Density
  10. Amazon India Reportedly Plans Quick Commerce Foray With 'Tez'; Could Arrive by December
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »