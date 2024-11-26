Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • NASA and JAXA’s XRISM Mission Captures Detailed Data from X Ray Emitting Wolf Rayet Star

NASA and JAXA’s XRISM Mission Captures Detailed Data from X-Ray Emitting Wolf-Rayet Star

XRISM's Resolve spectrometer reveals detailed X-ray spectra of Cygnus X-3, capturing its complex gas flows and interactions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 November 2024 22:45 IST
NASA and JAXA’s XRISM Mission Captures Detailed Data from X-Ray Emitting Wolf-Rayet Star

Photo Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

Cygnus X-3 is a high-mass binary consisting of a compact object and a hot Wolf-Rayet star

Highlights
  • Cygnus X-3, studied by XRISM, pairs a Wolf-Rayet star and compact object
  • XRISM’s Resolve spectrometer captured intricate gas flows in Cygnus X-3
  • The new data aids in exploring Cygnus X-3's possible black hole propertie
Advertisement

A new analysis of Cygnus X-3, a distinctive stellar system, has been produced by XRISM (X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission), a collaboration led by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) with participation from NASA. By examining X-ray emissions from this unique binary system, XRISM has provided astronomers with the clearest depiction to date of the energetic gas flows at work.

Intriguing Characteristics of Cygnus X-3

The system consists of a high-mass Wolf-Rayet star and a likely black hole, making it one of the most frequently studied objects in X-ray astronomy, detailed NASA.

Ralf Ballhausen, a postdoctoral associate at the University of Maryland and NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, commented on the importance of the system's Wolf-Rayet star, noting its strong stellar winds that release gas outward in a statement to NASA.

The compact companion within the system draws in some of this material, heating it to emit high-energy X-rays. With the help of XRISM's Resolve spectrometer, scientists can now observe the intricate gas dynamics involved in this process, capturing details previously unavailable.

XRISM's Resolve Instrument Reveals New Spectral Details

Timothy Kallman, an astrophysicist at NASA Goddard, highlighted the importance of Cygnus X-3 for XRISM's observations, describing it as an ideal object for the mission's capabilities due to its appropriate brightness within XRISM's energy sensitivity range on NASA's official website.

The observations, taken over 18 hours, reveal a spectrum indicating complex gas dynamics, including outflows from the Wolf-Rayet star and interactions with the likely black hole.

Doppler Effect Provides Clues on Gas Movement

Due to the rapid movement of gas within the system, certain features of the X-ray spectrum have been shifted in energy—a phenomenon explained by the Doppler effect. Brian Williams, NASA's project scientist for the mission, noted that this effect has allowed researchers to observe high-velocity shifts that shed light on the star's stellar wind dynamics, absorption patterns, and possible black hole characteristics.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, JAXA, XRISM, Space, Star, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OnePlus Ace 5 Series Confirmed to Launch Soon, Teased to Offer Performance Improvements
Windows 11, Version 24H2, Update Causing Issues With Some Ubisoft Games, Microsoft Confirms

Related Stories

NASA and JAXA’s XRISM Mission Captures Detailed Data from X-Ray Emitting Wolf-Rayet Star
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Design Revealed in New Hands-on Video
  2. Oppo Reno 13 Series With Dimensity 8350 Chipset Goes Official
  3. iQOO 13 Cameras: A Closer Look with Samples
  4. Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  5. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ to Launch in India With These Features
  6. OnePlus Ace 5 Series Officially Confirmed to Launch Soon
  7. Samsung Foldable Gaming Console Design Revealed in New Patent
  8. OnePlus Watch 3 Tipped to Launch Alongside OnePlus 13, 13R Globally
#Latest Stories
  1. Brazilian Flowers Employ Pollen Catapults to Dominate Pollination Battles
  2. Namibian Observatory Spots Highest Energy Cosmic Electrons Opening Better Understanding of Cosmic Rays
  3. NASA and JAXA’s XRISM Mission Captures Detailed Data from X-Ray Emitting Wolf-Rayet Star
  4. Solar Activity Increase Results in Shortens Lifespan of Binar CubeSats
  5. ISS Crew Detected Toxic Smell from Docked Russian Cargo Spacecraft, Safety Measures Activated
  6. NASA Europa Clipper Advances Toward Jupiter’s Moon, Instruments Successfully Deployed
  7. Dogecoin Foundation Seeks Funding to Develop ‘Dogebox’: Details  
  8. Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Gold Edition With 18K Gold-Inlaid Bezel, Sapphire Glass Launched
  9. Crab Nebula’s Strange Zebra Pattern Pulsars Could Be Due to Its Unusual Plasma Density
  10. Amazon India Reportedly Plans Quick Commerce Foray With 'Tez'; Could Arrive by December
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »