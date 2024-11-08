Technology News
  NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Health Deteriorates Amid Extended ISS Mission, New Photo Raises Concern

Recent photo of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams sparks concerns over her health due to prolonged ISS mission.

Updated: 8 November 2024 16:00 IST
Photo Credit: X/ ShanghaiPanda

Highlights
  • Sunita Williams’ extended stay on the ISS raises health concerns
  • Doctor notes weight loss and caloric deficit after 150 days in space
  • NASA astronaut Sunita Williams affected by prolonged ISS mission
Concerns over the health of astronaut Sunita Williams have surfaced after a recent photo showed her appearing visibly thin, following her extended mission on the International Space Station (ISS). Williams, aged 59, and fellow astronaut Barry Wilmore were initially scheduled for an eight-day mission aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. However, due to a malfunction, they have been stranded on the ISS since their docking on 6 June, with Williams now marking over 150 days in orbit.

Health Implications of Extended Space Missions

As per a report by DailyMail, Dr Vinay Gupta, a pulmonologist based in Seattle, expressed concern after reviewing the recent image, noting signs of significant weight loss. He explained that the body burns more calories in space as it adapts to unique conditions, requiring astronauts to consume high-calorie diets. Calorie intake alone may not be enough, as Dr Gupta observed indications of a possible caloric deficit that could be affecting Williams' appearance and well-being.

Space conditions intensify physiological stress due to factors like reduced oxygen levels and the body's increased metabolic rate in response to cold. To combat muscle and bone loss, ISS crew members perform about 2.5 hours of exercise daily, which can further deplete calorie reserves. Dr Gupta said that in space, your metabolism demands more energy just to function, describing the physiological challenges astronauts face.

Differences in Health Risks Between Men and Women in Space

Concerns have been heightened by studies showing that space travel poses different health challenges for men and women. Research by NASA has highlighted that women may experience more pronounced losses in blood plasma and muscle mass compared to men. A recent study by Ball University observed muscle degradation in both men and women subjected to simulated weightlessness, with women showing greater muscle loss within shorter periods.

These findings underscore the need for tailored health support for extended space missions, especially for female astronauts. As Williams and Wilmore await a safe return to Earth, NASA is likely monitoring their health closely, with the recent hospitalization of another NASA crew after an extended ISS stay further amplifying these concerns.

 

NASA, Sunita Williams, ISS, astronaut health, space missions, Boeing Starliner
