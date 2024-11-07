Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could be an entirely new device which is rumoured to join the company's flagship smartphone lineup next year. The purported smartphone is now tipped to borrow a feature from Samsung's top-of-the-line ‘Ultra' model, according to claims by a tipster. As the name suggests, it is expected to be a thinner model compared to the rest of the variants and might be released in limited numbers, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition that made its debut in South Korea last month.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Camera Details Leak

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Ice Universe suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim will be equipped with an “Ultra” camera. This is likely in reference to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra which features a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel wide camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and 10-megapixel telephoto camera.

Exclusive: The Galaxy S25 Slim is equipped with an “Ultra” camera. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) November 7, 2024

The purported Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is speculated to borrow the 200-megapixel primary shooter from the Ultra model, just like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. However, another tipster who goes by @Jukanlosreve suggests that there are currently no confirmed specifications of the Galaxy S25 Slim, contradicting previous claims.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Launch Timeline (Expected)

Previous reports indicate that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim might join the Galaxy S25 lineup but not at launch. It is expected to be unveiled in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, a few months after the series' debut. The phone might join the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra in the company's flagship lineup.

Although specifications remain unknown, it is reported to be placed at the base of Samsung's lineup. The purported handset may be equipped with watered-down features compared to the other variants, similar to the Fan Edition models. These devices are similar in appearance to the more expensive flagship models but are inferior in terms of specifications, with a lower price tag.