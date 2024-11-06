Technology News
English Edition

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Makes Final Venus Flyby Before Historic Sun Encounter

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe reaches final Venus flyby on Nov. 6, preparing for a record-setting close approach to the sun.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 November 2024 23:32 IST
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Makes Final Venus Flyby Before Historic Sun Encounter

Photo Credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Steve Gribben

An artist's depiction of NASA's Parker Solar Probe flying past Venus.

Highlights
  • Parker Solar Probe to make final Venus flyby, setting solar course
  • Probe’s closest approach to the sun follows this Venus encounter
  • Images from Venus flyby reveal surface details through thick clouds
Advertisement

NASA's Parker Solar Probe will make a close approach to Venus on Wednesday, marking the spacecraft's seventh and final flyby of the planet. This manoeuvre will set the probe on a course for its historic plunge toward the sun, bringing it within 3.8 million miles of our star's surface — closer than any human-made object has ventured. Nour Raouafi, Project Scientist at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, described this approach as “almost landing on a star,” likening it to the significance of the 1969 moon landing.

Venus Flybys as Critical Milestones

The Parker Solar Probe, launched in 2018, relies on gravitational assists from Venus to gradually reduce its distance from the sun, using the planet's gravitational pull to adjust its orbit. Yanping Guo, Mission Design and Navigation Manager at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, emphasised that this final Venus flyby is crucial in positioning the probe for its upcoming close encounter with the sun.

While designed for solar exploration, the probe's instruments have provided valuable data on Venus. During previous flybys, Parker's Wide-Field Imager (WISPR) managed to capture images through Venus's thick atmosphere, revealing surface details like continents and plateaus. The probe also recorded emissions from Venus's nightside, providing insights into its surface composition and temperature, which is around 860 degrees Fahrenheit (460 Celsius).

A Closer Look at Venusian Surface

This week's flyby will allow scientists to point WISPR toward Venus once more to capture new surface images, including areas with varied landforms. Noam Izenberg, a planetary geologist at APL, noted that this close approach offers a unique chance to study differences in Venus's surface features, potentially uncovering information about its geology and thermal properties.

Approaching the Sun's Frontier

On December 24, the Parker Solar Probe will skim the sun's outer layer at speeds of up to 430,000 miles per hour (692,010 km/h). Although mission control will lose contact during this close pass, engineers hope to receive a signal on December 27 confirming the probe's success. This achievement could unlock significant insights into the sun's outer atmosphere, its intense heat, and its magnetic dynamics, further advancing our understanding of solar phenomena.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Parker Solar Probe, NASA, Venus flyby, sun encounter, solar mission, space exploration, solar corona, WISPR, Venus surface imaging
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
ViewSonic LX700-4K Ceiling-Mounted RGB Laser Projector Launched in India: Specifications, Price
India, Qatar's Financial Intelligence Units Partner to Combat Money Laundering through Virtual Digital Assets

Related Stories

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Makes Final Venus Flyby Before Historic Sun Encounter
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Could a hidden planet beyond Neptune be altering the solar system?
  2. Japan Launches World's First Wooden Satellite LignoSat into Space
  3. ViewSonic Launches 4K RGB Laser Projector With These Features
  4. Maruti Suzuki Partners With Qualcomm for Use of Snapdragon Chips in Cars
  5. Android 16 Could Be Rolled Out for Pixel Devices on This Date
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Surfaces With Higher Benchmark Scores
  7. Seismic Signal Detected Before Tonga Eruption May Aid in Tsunami Alerts
#Latest Stories
  1. Two Black Holes With Unusual Behaviour Disrupt Traditional Theories About Their Formation
  2. NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Makes Final Venus Flyby Before Historic Sun Encounter
  3. Future Supercontinent Pangea Ultima Could Trigger Mass Extinction, Reveals New Study
  4. Asteroid Apophis Could Experience Surface Changes Due to Earth’s Gravity During 2029 Flyby
  5. Discovery of Hidden Ninth Planet in Solar System Could Reshape Astronomy, Claims New Study
  6. Bio-Based Fibres Might Be A Bigger Environmental Threat Than Plastics, New Study Finds
  7. Skeleton in Found Belgium Contains Bones from Five People Across 2,500 Years of History
  8. Meet Haggis: An Incredibly Rare Pygmy Hippo Born at Edinburgh Zoo
  9. Feather-Inspired Wing Flaps Could Boost Aircraft Lift and Performance, Claims New Study
  10. Neutron Star in 4U 1820-30 Spins at Record-Breaking 716 Rotations Per Second
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »