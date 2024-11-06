A recent study led by Dr Alexander Farnsworth, a Senior Research Associate at the University of Bristol, warns that extreme global temperatures could eventually drive mammals, including humans, towards extinction. This research, published in Nature Geoscience, anticipates a distant yet dramatic future for Earth in which the continents merge to form a single, massive landmass called Pangea Ultima. The resulting climate changes could make much of the planet uninhabitable, fundamentally altering life as we know it.

Formation of Pangea Ultima: A Triple Climate Threat

The study was published in the journal Nature Geoscience. The Earth's tectonic plates are constantly moving, and scientists predict they will ultimately converge to form Pangea Ultima. This supercontinent's unique configuration would exacerbate the climate crisis by creating a “continentality effect,” where much of the land would be far from cooling oceanic influences. Combined with increased solar brightness and higher carbon dioxide levels due to tectonic volcanic activity, the landmass could experience widespread temperatures between 40 and 50°C (104-122°F), with even greater extremes in some regions. Dr Farnsworth highlighted that under these conditions, humans and other mammals may struggle to regulate body heat, ultimately threatening their survival.

Heat Tolerance Limits of Mammals

Historically, mammals have evolved to survive various environmental challenges, but their ability to cope with extreme heat has limitations. Prolonged exposure to temperatures above human tolerance could prove fatal. Researchers estimate that only 8-16% of Pangea Ultima would remain habitable for mammals, creating severe difficulties in securing food and water.

Current Climate Crisis as a Reminder

Though this scenario is millions of years away, co-author Dr Eunice Lo, Research Fellow in Climate Change and Health at the University of Bristol, stresses that immediate climate action is critical. She notes that current greenhouse gas emissions are already leading to severe heat waves, highlighting the need to achieve net-zero emissions.

Implications Beyond Earth's Future

These findings may also assist scientists in assessing the habitability of exoplanets. According to Dr Farnsworth, the configuration of continents can heavily influence climate, suggesting that even planets within a solar system's habitable zone might not be suitable for human life.