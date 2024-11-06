Technology News
English Edition

Future Supercontinent Pangea Ultima Could Trigger Mass Extinction, Reveals New Study

A new study suggests Earth’s next supercontinent could trigger a mass extinction, making most of the land uninhabitable.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 November 2024 23:30 IST
Future Supercontinent Pangea Ultima Could Trigger Mass Extinction, Reveals New Study

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Alexander Antropov

Continental drift will create a supercontinent with extreme heat, threatening human survival.

Highlights
  • Future supercontinent Pangea Ultima could lead to mass extinction.
  • High temperatures may make Earth uninhabitable for mammals.
  • Current climate crisis warns of extreme conditions ahead.
Advertisement

A recent study led by Dr Alexander Farnsworth, a Senior Research Associate at the University of Bristol, warns that extreme global temperatures could eventually drive mammals, including humans, towards extinction. This research, published in Nature Geoscience, anticipates a distant yet dramatic future for Earth in which the continents merge to form a single, massive landmass called Pangea Ultima. The resulting climate changes could make much of the planet uninhabitable, fundamentally altering life as we know it.

Formation of Pangea Ultima: A Triple Climate Threat

The study was published in the journal Nature GeoscienceThe Earth's tectonic plates are constantly moving, and scientists predict they will ultimately converge to form Pangea Ultima. This supercontinent's unique configuration would exacerbate the climate crisis by creating a “continentality effect,” where much of the land would be far from cooling oceanic influences. Combined with increased solar brightness and higher carbon dioxide levels due to tectonic volcanic activity, the landmass could experience widespread temperatures between 40 and 50°C (104-122°F), with even greater extremes in some regions. Dr Farnsworth highlighted that under these conditions, humans and other mammals may struggle to regulate body heat, ultimately threatening their survival.

Heat Tolerance Limits of Mammals

Historically, mammals have evolved to survive various environmental challenges, but their ability to cope with extreme heat has limitations. Prolonged exposure to temperatures above human tolerance could prove fatal. Researchers estimate that only 8-16% of Pangea Ultima would remain habitable for mammals, creating severe difficulties in securing food and water.

Current Climate Crisis as a Reminder

Though this scenario is millions of years away, co-author Dr Eunice Lo, Research Fellow in Climate Change and Health at the University of Bristol, stresses that immediate climate action is critical. She notes that current greenhouse gas emissions are already leading to severe heat waves, highlighting the need to achieve net-zero emissions.

Implications Beyond Earth's Future

These findings may also assist scientists in assessing the habitability of exoplanets. According to Dr Farnsworth, the configuration of continents can heavily influence climate, suggesting that even planets within a solar system's habitable zone might not be suitable for human life.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mass extinction, Pangea Ultima, climate change, supercontinent, future Earth, extreme heat, human extinction, mammals survival, environmental crisis
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Asteroid Apophis Could Experience Surface Changes Due to Earth’s Gravity During 2029 Flyby
Competition Commission of India Recalls Flipkart Antitrust Probe Report After Xiaomi Complaint

Related Stories

Future Supercontinent Pangea Ultima Could Trigger Mass Extinction, Reveals New Study
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Could a hidden planet beyond Neptune be altering the solar system?
  2. Japan Launches World's First Wooden Satellite LignoSat into Space
  3. ViewSonic Launches 4K RGB Laser Projector With These Features
  4. Maruti Suzuki Partners With Qualcomm for Use of Snapdragon Chips in Cars
  5. Android 16 Could Be Rolled Out for Pixel Devices on This Date
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Surfaces With Higher Benchmark Scores
  7. Seismic Signal Detected Before Tonga Eruption May Aid in Tsunami Alerts
#Latest Stories
  1. Two Black Holes With Unusual Behaviour Disrupt Traditional Theories About Their Formation
  2. NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Makes Final Venus Flyby Before Historic Sun Encounter
  3. Future Supercontinent Pangea Ultima Could Trigger Mass Extinction, Reveals New Study
  4. Asteroid Apophis Could Experience Surface Changes Due to Earth’s Gravity During 2029 Flyby
  5. Discovery of Hidden Ninth Planet in Solar System Could Reshape Astronomy, Claims New Study
  6. Bio-Based Fibres Might Be A Bigger Environmental Threat Than Plastics, New Study Finds
  7. Skeleton in Found Belgium Contains Bones from Five People Across 2,500 Years of History
  8. Meet Haggis: An Incredibly Rare Pygmy Hippo Born at Edinburgh Zoo
  9. Feather-Inspired Wing Flaps Could Boost Aircraft Lift and Performance, Claims New Study
  10. Neutron Star in 4U 1820-30 Spins at Record-Breaking 716 Rotations Per Second
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »