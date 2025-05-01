Technology News
English Edition

New Study Reveals How Jupiter’s Storms Hide Ammonia

Discover how Jupiter's fierce storms create giant ammonia mushballs and solve the mystery behind the planet’s missing ammonia.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 May 2025 21:51 IST
New Study Reveals How Jupiter’s Storms Hide Ammonia

Photo Credit: NASA

Juno found mushball-forming storms on Jupiter, helping study exoplanet weather

Highlights
  • Jupiter's storms create ammonia-water mushballs the size of softballs
  • Mushballs cause ammonia loss deep in Jupiter’s atmosphere
  • Similar mushball activity may happen on other gas giants in the universe
Advertisement

Jupiter's weather just got even stranger. A new study published in the Journal Science Advances revealed that the gas giant's turbulent thunderstorms create massive, softball-sized hailstones called "mushballs," made of ammonia and water ice. These violent storms churn Jupiter's atmosphere so deeply that they may explain a long-standing mystery among the scientists: the missing ammonia in the planet's upper layers. For years, scientists were puzzled over why deep pockets of ammonia seemed absent across Jupiter's atmosphere.

Mushballs Shake Up Old Assumptions

As per a report by LiveScience, Scientists believed Jupiter's atmosphere was well mixed, much like a pot of boiling water. However, after analysing a massive 2017 storm captured by Juno, researchers found that even local storms can punch ammonia deep into the planet, shattering the old assumption. “The top of the atmosphere is actually a pretty poor representation of what the whole planet looks like,” explained study lead author Chris Moeckel from the University of California, Berkeley, told the publication. On April 15, 2025, as per EarthSky, his team's findings suggest that the atmosphere becomes well-mixed only much deeper down than previously thought.

Ammonia as a Tracer Beneath the Clouds

Jupiter's thick cloud cover blocks direct observation, and ammonia acts as a critical tracer to understand the hidden activity beneath the clouds. Scientists theorised in 2020 that Jupiter's powerful storms lift ammonia-rich ice particles to high altitudes, where they combine with water ice to create a mushy, slushy hailstone. These mushballs then grow larger and heavier, cycling up and down in the atmosphere before plunging deep, carrying ammonia and water with them. This process leaves the upper atmosphere depleted, matching observations from Juno.

Confirmation came during Juno's February 2017 flyby. While passing over a storm zone, the spacecraft detected an unexpected deep signal rich in ammonia and water beneath the storm clouds. Moeckel recalled spotting the discovery while casually running data on his laptop at a dentist's office, describing the moment he realised the mushball theory must be true.

A Universal Phenomenon Beyond Jupiter

Researchers now believe that Jupiter might not be unique. Gas giants across the universe and even newly forming planets could experience similar mushball processes. “I won't be surprised if this is happening throughout the universe,” Moeckel told to LiveScience, suggesting that Jupiter's stormy secrets may echo far beyond our solar system.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Jupiter, pace Exploration, Planetary Science, NASA Juno Mission
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Meta AI App With Voice Conversations, Social Discover Feed Launched
Archaeologists Discover 4,400-Year-Old Tomb of Egyptian Prince in Saqqara

Related Stories

New Study Reveals How Jupiter’s Storms Hide Ammonia
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y19 5G Launched in India With Dimensity 6300 SoC and These Features
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Bromance, Costao, Kull, Robinhood, and More
  3. Best Offers on Mid-Range Smartphones During Amazon Great Summer Sale
  4. AI PC Perfection! Meet the All-New Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro and Book5 Pro 360
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Could Be Launched as Soon as This Month
#Latest Stories
  1. New Study Reveals How Jupiter’s Storms Hide Ammonia
  2. Archaeologists Discover 4,400-Year-Old Tomb of Egyptian Prince in Saqqara
  3. NASA’s Lunar Space Station Module Enters Final Phase Before Artemis Gateway Launch
  4. NASA's New Satellite Duo Begins Tracking Mysterious Auroral Electrojets
  5. New Shape-Shifting Microrobots Can Walk, Fly, and More: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Firefly’s Blue Ghost Moon Lander Mission Unveils Surprising Discoveries on the Lunar Surface
  7. Trump-Backed USD1 Stablecoin Chosen to Back MGX’s $2 Billion Binance Stake Deal: Report
  8. Visa Partners Stripe-Owned Bridge to Launch Stablecoin Payment Cards: Details
  9. Ripple Offered to Buy Stablecoin Rival Circle or Up to $5 Billion
  10. DeepSeek Prover V2, an Open-Source Mathematics-Focused AI Model, Released
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »